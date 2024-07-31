Boeing Co (BA) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Misses at ($2.33), Revenue Falls Short at $16.9 Billion

Revenue Falls Short, Significant Losses Reported

Author's Avatar
40 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $16.9 billion, falling short of analyst estimates of $17.23 billion.
  • GAAP Loss Per Share (EPS): ($2.33), significantly below the analyst estimate of ($1.12).
  • Operating Cash Flow: ($3.9) billion, reflecting lower commercial deliveries and unfavorable working capital timing.
  • Free Cash Flow: ($4.3) billion, a substantial decrease from the previous year's $2.58 billion.
  • Total Company Backlog: $516 billion, including over 5,400 commercial airplanes.
  • Commercial Airplanes Revenue: $6.0 billion, down 32% year-over-year due to lower deliveries and higher period costs.
  • Defense, Space & Security Revenue: $6.0 billion, with an operating margin of (15.2)% primarily due to losses on fixed-price development programs.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Boeing Co (BA, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Boeing, a major aerospace and defense firm operating in commercial airplanes, defense, space, and security, and global services, reported a challenging quarter with significant financial setbacks.

Performance Overview

Boeing Co (BA, Financial) reported second-quarter revenue of $16.9 billion, falling short of the analyst estimate of $17.23 billion. The company posted a GAAP loss per share of ($2.33) and a core (non-GAAP) loss per share of ($2.90), significantly missing the estimated loss per share of ($1.12). The results were primarily impacted by lower commercial delivery volumes and losses on fixed-price defense development programs.

1818615403715391488.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the setbacks, Boeing Co (BA, Financial) made substantial progress in strengthening its quality management system and positioning the company for future stability. The company submitted a comprehensive safety and quality plan to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and announced an agreement to acquire Spirit AeroSystems, expected to close by mid-2025.

However, the company faced significant challenges, including a net loss of $1.44 billion for the quarter and an operating cash flow of ($3.9) billion. The total company backlog stood at $516 billion, including over 5,400 commercial airplanes.

Segment Performance

Segment Revenue (Q2 2024) Change (YoY) Operating Margin
Commercial Airplanes $6.0 billion -32% (11.9)%
Defense, Space & Security $6.0 billion -2% (15.2)%
Global Services $4.9 billion 3% 17.8%

Income Statement Highlights

Boeing Co (BA, Financial) reported a 15% year-over-year decline in revenue for the second quarter, amounting to $16.87 billion. The GAAP loss from operations was $1.09 billion, with an operating margin of (6.5)%. The net loss for the quarter was $1.44 billion, translating to a loss per share of ($2.33).

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash and investments in marketable securities totaled $12.6 billion, up from $7.5 billion at the beginning of the quarter, driven by the issuance of $10.0 billion in new debt. Consolidated debt increased to $57.9 billion from $47.9 billion. Operating cash flow was ($3.9) billion, reflecting lower commercial deliveries and unfavorable working capital timing.

Commentary

"Despite a challenging quarter, we are making substantial progress strengthening our quality management system and positioning our company for the future," said Dave Calhoun, Boeing president and chief executive officer. "We are executing on our comprehensive safety and quality plan and have reached an agreement to acquire Spirit AeroSystems. While we have more work ahead, the steps we’re taking will help stabilize our operations and ensure Boeing is the company the world needs it to be."

Analysis

Boeing Co (BA, Financial)'s performance in Q2 2024 highlights the ongoing challenges in the aerospace and defense industry, particularly in commercial airplane deliveries and fixed-price defense programs. The company's strategic initiatives, including the acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems and the submission of a safety and quality plan to the FAA, are critical steps towards long-term stability and growth. However, the significant losses and increased debt levels underscore the need for continued focus on operational efficiency and cost management.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Boeing Co for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.