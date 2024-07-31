Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.05 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $353M Misses Expectations

Moderate Revenue Growth Amid Market Challenges

Author's Avatar
21 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: $353.0 million, fell short of estimates of $373.60 million, down 3.3% year-over-year.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.05, up 5.0% from $1.00 in the prior year.
  • Net Income: Increased 4.9% to $32.2 million, compared to $30.7 million in the same period last year.
  • Operating Cash Flow: Strong generation of $36 million, reflecting solid execution despite market headwinds.
  • Agtech Bookings: Surpassed $90 million, a record for the business, supporting strong revenue growth in the second half.
  • Operating Margin: Residential segment operating margin expanded to 20.2%, up 90 basis points year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Gibraltar Industries Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the Renewable energy, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure markets. The company reported mixed results, with earnings per share (EPS) surpassing analyst estimates but revenue falling short.

1818620542224330752.png

Performance Overview

Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK, Financial) reported net sales of $353.0 million for Q2 2024, a 3.3% decrease from $364.9 million in Q2 2023. Adjusted net sales also saw a decline of 2.0%, coming in at $353.0 million compared to $360.1 million in the previous year. The company faced challenges in its Residential and Renewables segments, which impacted overall growth.

Net income for the quarter was $32.2 million, a 4.9% increase from $30.7 million in Q2 2023. Adjusted net income rose by 2.8% to $36.4 million. Diluted EPS was $1.05, up 5.0% from $1.00 in the same period last year, while adjusted diluted EPS increased by 2.6% to $1.18.

Segment Performance

Residential: Net sales in the Residential segment decreased by 6.1% to $214.3 million, driven by a slowing market and unexpected channel destocking. However, operating margins expanded due to solid execution and effective price/cost management.

Renewables: The Renewables segment saw a 2.5% decrease in net sales to $79.4 million. Adjusted net sales rose by 8.2%, driven by strong demand for the new 1P tracker product. However, operating margins were impacted by product mix and restructuring activities.

Agtech: Net sales in the Agtech segment decreased by 1.4% to $34.5 million. Adjusted net sales increased slightly by 0.6%. The segment achieved record bookings of $90 million, supporting strong revenue growth in the second half of the year.

Infrastructure: The Infrastructure segment reported a 2.5% increase in net sales to $24.8 million. Operating margins improved by 100 basis points, driven by strong execution and market participation gains.

Financial Achievements and Metrics

Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK, Financial) generated $36 million in operating cash flow during the quarter. The company’s gross profit was $95.9 million, with a gross margin of 27.2%. Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $53.4 million, resulting in an operating income of $42.5 million.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Net Sales $353.0M $364.9M (3.3)%
Net Income $32.2M $30.7M 4.9%
Diluted EPS $1.05 $1.00 5.0%
Adjusted Diluted EPS $1.18 $1.15 2.6%

Commentary and Outlook

“We delivered solid execution and strong operating cash flow performance across Gibraltar, generating $36 million, while overcoming two market headwinds that impacted growth in our Residential and Renewables businesses in the quarter,” stated Chairman and CEO Bill Bosway.

Looking ahead, Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK, Financial) has adjusted its net sales outlook for the year to reflect slower market conditions in the Residential and Renewables segments, offset by strength in Agtech and Infrastructure. The company expects consolidated net sales to range between $1.38 billion and $1.42 billion for the full year 2024. The outlook for both GAAP and adjusted EPS remains unchanged.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Gibraltar Industries Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.