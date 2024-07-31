Mastercard Inc (MA) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $3.50, Revenue Hits $7.0 Billion, Surpassing Estimates

Robust Consumer Spending and Cross-Border Volume Drive Performance

  • Net Income: $3.3 billion for Q2 2024, a 15% increase year-over-year.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: $3.50, reflecting a 17% increase from the previous year.
  • Revenue: $7.0 billion for Q2 2024, up 11% year-over-year, surpassing the analyst estimate of $6.85 billion.
  • Operating Margin: 58.0%, slightly down from 58.3% in Q2 2023.
  • Gross Dollar Volume: Increased by 9% on a local currency basis, reaching $2.4 trillion.
  • Cross-Border Volume: Grew by 17% on a local currency basis, indicating robust international transaction growth.
  • Share Repurchases: 5.8 million shares repurchased in Q2 2024 at a cost of $2.6 billion.
On July 31, 2024, Mastercard Inc (MA, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing impressive financial results that surpassed analyst expectations. Mastercard, the second-largest payment processor in the world, operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 150 currencies.

Quarterly Performance Highlights

Mastercard Inc (MA, Financial) reported a net income of $3.3 billion for Q2 2024, translating to diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.50. Adjusted net income stood at $3.3 billion, with an adjusted diluted EPS of $3.59. The company's net revenue for the quarter reached $7.0 billion, marking an 11% increase year-over-year, or 13% on a currency-neutral basis.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change (Reported GAAP) Change (Currency-neutral)
Net Revenue $7.0 billion $6.3 billion 11% 13%
Operating Income $4.0 billion $3.7 billion 8% 10%
Net Income $3.3 billion $2.8 billion 18% 20%
Diluted EPS $3.50 $3.00 17% 19%

Operational Insights

Mastercard's performance was bolstered by a 9% increase in gross dollar volume and a 17% rise in cross-border volume on a local currency basis. Switched transactions also grew by 11%. The company's value-added services and solutions saw an 18% increase in net revenue, driven by strong demand for consulting, data analytics, marketing services, and the scaling of fraud and security solutions.

“We delivered another strong quarter across all aspects of our business with double-digit net revenue and earnings growth,” said Michael Miebach, Mastercard CEO. “This was supported by continued healthy consumer spending, robust cross-border volume growth of 17%, and demand for our value-added services and solutions where net revenue increased 18%, or 19% on a currency-neutral basis.”

Challenges and Expenses

Despite the positive results, Mastercard faced a 12% increase in total operating expenses, primarily due to higher general and administrative expenses and litigation provisions. Adjusted operating expenses rose by 9%, or 10% on a currency-neutral basis. The effective income tax rate for the quarter was 17.3%, down from 23.2% in the same period last year, primarily due to a change in the geographic mix of earnings and the establishment of a valuation allowance in 2023.

Year-to-Date Performance

For the first half of 2024, Mastercard reported net revenue of $13.3 billion, an 11% increase year-over-year, or 12% on a currency-neutral basis. Net income for the period was $6.3 billion, with diluted EPS of $6.72. The company repurchased 10.2 million shares at a cost of $4.6 billion and paid $1.2 billion in dividends.

Conclusion

Mastercard Inc (MA, Financial) has demonstrated robust financial health and operational efficiency in Q2 2024, driven by strong consumer spending and cross-border volume growth. The company's ability to exceed analyst estimates for both earnings and revenue underscores its resilience and strategic positioning in the global payments industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Mastercard Inc for further details.

