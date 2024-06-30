Oshkosh Corp (OSK) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $2.56 Misses Estimates, Revenue of $2.85 Billion Beats Expectations

Oshkosh Corp (OSK) released its 8-K filing on July 31, 2024, detailing its second-quarter earnings.

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $2.85 billion, up 18% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $2.75 billion.
  • GAAP Earnings Per Share (EPS): $2.56, compared to $2.67 in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Income: $168.6 million, compared to $175.0 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Operating Income: Increased 11.1% to $260.9 million, driven by favorable price/cost dynamics and higher organic sales volume.
  • Segment Performance: Access segment sales rose 5.9% to $1.41 billion, while Vocational segment sales surged 43.5% to $843.1 million.
  • Dividend: Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share, payable on August 30, 2024.
  • Full-Year Guidance: Updated 2024 earnings per share expectations to $10.45, with adjusted EPS guidance raised to $11.75.
Article's Main Image

Oshkosh Corp (OSK, Financial), a leading producer of access equipment, specialty vehicles, and military trucks, reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The company, which serves diverse end markets and is a market leader in North America, generated $9.6 billion in revenue in 2023. Oshkosh recently lost the JLTV recompete but has a significant contract with the US Postal Service for the electrification of postal vehicles.

Performance Overview

For the second quarter of 2024, Oshkosh Corp (OSK, Financial) reported net income of $168.6 million, or $2.56 per diluted share, falling short of the analyst estimate of $2.88 per share. However, the company exceeded revenue expectations with $2.85 billion, compared to the estimated $2.75 billion. Adjusted earnings per share were $3.34, up from $2.74 in the same quarter last year.

1818625580246134784.png

Segment Performance

Oshkosh Corp (OSK, Financial) operates in three segments: Access Equipment, Defense, and Vocational. The Access segment, which accounts for 52% of revenue, saw a 5.9% increase in sales to $1.41 billion, driven by higher sales volume in North America. The Defense segment, contributing 22% of revenue, experienced a 20.2% increase in sales to $598.7 million, primarily due to higher Family of Medium Tactical Vehicle sales and the commencement of NGDV production for the USPS. The Vocational segment, making up 27% of revenue, reported a 43.5% increase in sales to $843.1 million, bolstered by the AeroTech acquisition and improved pricing.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Oshkosh Corp (OSK, Financial) reported consolidated operating income of $260.9 million, up 11.1% from the previous year. Adjusted operating income increased by 36.1% to $328.2 million. The company faced challenges such as intangible asset impairments in the Defense segment amounting to $51.6 million and higher operating costs to support increased sales levels.

“We are pleased to report another quarter of strong performance highlighted by growth in revenue, adjusted operating income, and adjusted earnings per share,” said John Pfeifer, president and chief executive officer of Oshkosh Corporation.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $2.85 billion $2.41 billion
Gross Income $546.1 million $424.5 million
Operating Income $260.9 million $234.9 million
Net Income $168.6 million $175.0 million
Earnings Per Share (Diluted) $2.56 $2.67

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Oshkosh Corp (OSK, Financial) reported total assets of $9.72 billion, up from $9.13 billion at the end of 2023. The company’s cash and cash equivalents stood at $141.4 million. Net cash used in operating activities was $566.8 million for the first six months of 2024, compared to $46.6 million in the same period last year.

Dividend and Share Repurchase

Oshkosh Corp (OSK, Financial) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share, payable on August 30, 2024, to shareholders of record as of August 16, 2024. The company repurchased 334,699 shares of common stock for $39.5 million during the second quarter.

Outlook

Given the strong performance in the first half of the year, Oshkosh Corp (OSK, Financial) updated its full-year guidance for earnings per share to be in the range of $10.45 and adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $11.75. The company continues to expect net sales of approximately $10.7 billion in 2024.

For more detailed information, please refer to the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Oshkosh Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.