Jul 30, 2024 / 12:45PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Navin Fluorine International Limited Q1 FY25 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Bhavish Shah from Orient Capital. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Shah.



Bhavin Shah -



(technical difficulty) Mr. Anish Ganatra, Chief Financial Officer of Navin Fluorine International Limited. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on beliefs, opinion and expectations as of today. Actual results may differ materially. These statements are not the guarantees of the future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.



A detailed safe harbor statement is given on Page #2 of investor presentation of the company, which has been uploaded on the stock exchange and company website. With this, I now hand over the call to Mr. Vishad Mafatlal for his opening remarks. Over to you, sir.



Vishad Mafatlal -



Ladies and