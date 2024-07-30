Jul 30, 2024 / 04:30PM GMT

Daniel Segarra - Grifols SA - Vice President, Investor Relations and Sustainability



Hello, everyone, and welcome to Dreamforce Conference Call. Today, we will be sharing our second quarter financial results. Thank you very much for taking the time to join us today. My name is Dan Integra, and I'm Vice President of Investor Relations and Sustainability. Today, I'm joined by Grifols, Executive Chairman, so much Craftsman, Chief Executive Officer, Matt Charvier, and Roland Randall, President of biopharma.



Today's call will last about an hour, including a 30 minute presentation, followed by a Q&A session. As a reminder, this call is being recorded and all materials used during the call are available on the Investor Relations website at Grifols.com. The transcript and webcast replay. We'll also be available on the Investor Relations website within 24 hours after this call.



Turning to slide 2, I will first like to share a disclaimer on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. They are only valid on the day of the call and