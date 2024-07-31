Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.77, Revenue of $1,022 Million Exceeds Estimates

Lincoln Electric Reports Mixed Results Amid Challenging Market Conditions

Author's Avatar
12 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1,022 million, exceeded estimates of $1,017.86 million, reflecting a 3.7% decrease year-over-year.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.77, including special item after-tax net charges of $0.57 per share.
  • Net Income: $101.7 million, down from $137.3 million in the prior year period.
  • Operating Income: $148.8 million, representing 14.6% of sales, compared to $178.0 million or 16.8% of sales in the prior year period.
  • Cash Flows from Operations: $171 million, demonstrating strong cash conversion capabilities.
  • Shareholder Returns: $91 million returned through dividends and share repurchases.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (LECO, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the company's financial performance for the second quarter of 2024. Lincoln Electric, a leading manufacturer of welding, cutting, and brazing products, reported mixed results with earnings per share (EPS) surpassing analyst estimates but revenue falling short.

Company Overview

Lincoln Electric is a global leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and brazing and soldering alloys. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company operates in 19 countries and employs approximately 11,000 people worldwide. In 2023, Lincoln Electric generated roughly $4.2 billion in sales.

Q2 2024 Financial Performance

Lincoln Electric reported net sales of $1,022 million for the second quarter of 2024, a 3.7% decrease compared to the same period last year. The decline in sales was primarily due to a 4.4% decrease in organic sales, partially offset by a 1.2% benefit from acquisitions. Despite the revenue shortfall, the company achieved an adjusted EPS of $2.34, exceeding the analyst estimate of $2.27.

1818645518172188672.png

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Net Sales $1,022 million $1,061 million -3.7%
Operating Income $148.8 million $178.0 million -16.4%
Adjusted EPS $2.34 $2.44 -4.1%
Cash Flow from Operations $171 million Not Provided Not Provided

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Lincoln Electric's operating income margin for Q2 2024 was 14.6%, with an adjusted operating income margin of 17.4%. The company generated $171 million in cash flows from operations and returned $91 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. However, the company faced challenges, including a significant decrease in organic sales and increased rationalization and asset impairment charges.

"Our solid second quarter profit, earnings and cash conversion results demonstrate the team’s effective cost management and execution of our strategic initiatives while navigating a more challenging portion of the cycle," stated Steven B. Hedlund, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Income Statement Highlights

Lincoln Electric reported a net income of $101.7 million, or $1.77 per diluted share, for Q2 2024. This includes special item after-tax net charges of $32.6 million, or $0.57 per share. Excluding these special items, the adjusted net income was $134.3 million, or $2.34 per share. The company's gross profit margin improved to 37.6% from 35.2% in the prior year period, reflecting effective cost management.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Lincoln Electric had cash and cash equivalents of $272.7 million, down from $393.8 million at the end of 2023. The company's total assets stood at $3.42 billion, with total equity of $1.31 billion. The company also reported a decrease in long-term debt to $1.10 billion from $1.10 billion at the end of 2023.

Analysis and Outlook

Lincoln Electric's Q2 2024 results highlight the company's resilience in a challenging market environment. While revenue declined, the company managed to exceed EPS expectations through effective cost management and strategic initiatives. The decrease in organic sales and increased impairment charges are areas of concern, but the company's strong cash flow and shareholder returns demonstrate its commitment to long-term growth and value creation.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.