Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables SA (FRA:5BP) (Q2 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Key Takeaways from the Half-Year Report

Despite challenges, the company remains committed to growth and sustainability with significant investments and capacity additions planned.

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago
Summary
  • EBITDA Outlook: Targeting around EUR1 billion for the year.
  • Investment: EUR4.5 billion cumulative investment during 2023-2024 period.
  • New Capacity: Installed 442 megawatts in the first half of 2024; plan to install approximately 1.25 gigawatts in the second half.
  • Asset Rotation: Received formal offers for approximately 6 gigawatts of assets; first transaction announced.
  • Hydro Asset Sale: Sale of 175 megawatts of hydro assets in Spain for EUR287 million.
  • Net Debt: Increased by around EUR900 million to EUR4.6 billion as of June 2024.
  • Revenue: Generation revenues fell by 17% to EUR749 million; total revenues down 24% to EUR1.3 billion year-on-year.
  • EBITDA: Fell by 39% to EUR419 million.
  • Net Income: Earnings before tax and attributable net profit fell to EUR98 million and EUR65 million, respectively.
  • Consolidated Output: Grew by 14% to 11.9 terawatt hours.
  • Average Price: Fell by 27% to EUR62.7 per megawatt hour.
  • CapEx for 2025: Aiming at circa EUR1 billion.
  • Operating Cash Flow: EUR277 million.
  • Investment Cash Flow: EUR850 million net investment in the first half of 2024.
  • Hedging: 80% covered for 2024 with an average hedge price around EUR80 per megawatt hour.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables SA (FRA:5BP, Financial) has a strong commitment to climate action and is advancing towards a net zero economy.
  • The company has a substantial share of regulated and contracted volumes, which has been crucial in navigating unfavorable market conditions.
  • Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables SA (FRA:5BP) anticipates significant growth in capacity additions, expecting to reach approximately 15 gigawatts by the end of the year.
  • The company has observed increasing market interest in its asset rotation policy, receiving formal offers for approximately 6 gigawatts of its asset base.
  • Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables SA (FRA:5BP) has a robust pipeline of battery energy storage systems and new projects in various geographies, indicating strong future growth potential.

Negative Points

  • The first semester of 2024 was characterized by weak electricity demand in Spain due to mild winter temperatures, leading to some of the lowest pool prices in the Spanish power market history.
  • The company had to significantly reduce production as it was often not economically viable due to low prices.
  • Non-Spanish operations also faced an adverse semester with weak volumes and grid output limitations.
  • Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables SA (FRA:5BP) experienced curtailments equivalent to 9% of potential output, impacting overall production.
  • The company reported a 39% decline in EBITDA to EUR419 million due to lower prices and higher depreciation and net interest charges.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an update on asset rotation for the rest of the year, including geographies, portfolio size, and valuation?
A: We have a significant amount of capacity in conversations with different buyers globally. There is a big appetite for high-quality assets, and we expect to close transactions within the next semester to meet our targets. However, we must limit the information we share on this topic for strategic reasons.

Q: Are you seeing a pickup in demand for PPAs and supply?
A: Yes, the appetite for clean energy from corporates remains very strong globally. There is an increased desire for contracting energy from existing operational assets, particularly wind assets, due to their ability to deliver clean energy immediately and reliably. This, combined with healthier demand and resilient renewable energy certificate prices, provides a positive environment going forward.

Q: Can you explain the effect of the regulatory banding mechanism in the second half?
A: The regulatory banding mechanism requires us to account for the recorded banding of our assets, depending on their profitability. This year, with the normalization of prices, two vintages came back into the regulatory system, resulting in a EUR60 million regulatory payable in the first half. This will unwind throughout the rest of the year, and we expect a net positive effect by year-end, with an average regulated price of around EUR85 per megawatt hour.

Q: What is the impact of the EUR76 million impairment reversal related to the Spanish hydro assets on your EBITDA with capital gains target?
A: The hydro deal announced will generate a total capital gain of EUR170 million, with EUR76 million recorded below the EBITDA line and EUR94 million to be recorded in the EBITDA line upon transaction closure. We consider the full EUR170 million towards our EUR200 million to EUR300 million capital gains objective for the year.

Q: Could you provide details on the installation timing for new assets in 2024? Will most capacity be operational in the fourth quarter?
A: Capacity additions for 2024 will be mainly back-end loaded, with approximately 1.2 gigawatts to be installed in the second half of the year. Projects like Aldoga in Australia and Forty Mile in Canada will start contributing meaningfully towards the end of the year.

Q: With Nordex reentering the US market, do you expect to shift more investments there?
A: Nordex's presence is not a major variable in our investment strategy. We are strongly focused on the US and Australia for capacity additions in the next few years. While Nordex's presence helps, it is not a significant element of change in our strategy.

Q: What is the sensitivity to volumes and power prices?
A: For every EUR1 per megawatt hour change in power prices, the impact is around EUR2.5 million in Spain and EUR4 million internationally. For volumes, a one terawatt hour change would impact revenues by approximately EUR65 million.

Q: Is the one gigawatt installation objective for 2025 conditional on certain levels of asset rotation proceeds?
A: The one gigawatt planned for 2025 is almost committed and not dependent on our asset rotation policy. The CapEx involved is half of what we used in 2024, contributing to improved ratios in 2025.

Q: What are the EV to EBITDA multiples for the hydro divestment?
A: The implied multiple for the hydro assets is around nine times EBITDA, with an EV per megawatt multiple of around EUR1.6 million per megawatt. We consider this a fair price for high-quality assets.

Q: What are the implications of a potential Republican administration on your US investments?
A: We do not expect significant changes with a potential change in the US administration. The fundamentals of the market remain strong, with growing demand driven by data centers and high-tech industries. Our investments in Texas during the previous Trump administration were successful, and we expect similar outcomes.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.