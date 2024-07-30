President Farid Tan sold 9,001 shares of MetroCity Bankshares Inc (MCBS, Financial) on July 30, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 944,888 shares of the company.

MetroCity Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank, which provides a range of financial services including commercial and consumer banking products, primarily in the United States. The bank caters to the needs of small to medium-sized businesses, real estate investors, and individuals.

Over the past year, Farid Tan has sold a total of 10,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for MetroCity Bankshares Inc shows a trend with 2 insider buys and 11 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of MetroCity Bankshares Inc were trading at $32 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $812.142 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 15.12, which is above the industry median of 10.435.

The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.52. The GF Value of $21.03 is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide insights into how the company's top executives view the stock's valuation and future prospects.

