Jul 30, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



The Missouri Bancorp quarterly earnings call. My name is Alex, and I'll be coordinating the call today. If you'd like to ask a question at the end of the presentation, please press star, followed by one on your telephone keypad. And I hand over to your host, Stefan, to cultivate CFH. Begin. Please go ahead.



Stefan Chkautovich - Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Principal Accounting Officer



Thank you, Alex. Good morning, everyone. This is Stephanie Kabbage CFO with Southern Missouri Bancorp. Thank you for joining us for the purpose of this call is to review the information and data presented in our quarterly earnings release dated Monday, July 29th, 2024.



And to take your questions, we may make certain forward-looking statements during today's call, and we refer you to our cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements contained in the press release. I'm joined on the call today by Matt funky, President and Chief Administrative Officer, Gregg Stepan's, our Chairman and CEO is attending our