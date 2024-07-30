Q2 2024 Amerisafe Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT

Kathryn Shirley - Amerisafe Inc - Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer, Secretary



Good morning. Welcome to the Amerisafe 2024 second quarter investor call. If you have not received the earnings release, it is available on our website at amerisafe.com. This call is being recorded. A replay of today's call will be available. Details on how to access the replay are in the earnings release. During this call, we will be making forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to various risks and uncertainties.



Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied in these statements if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect or as a result of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including factors discussed in the