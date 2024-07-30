Q2 2024 Benchmark Electronics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's Benchmark second quarter 2024 earnings call and webcast. (Operator Instructions) Please note today's call will be recorded and I will be standing by should you need any assistance.



It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Paul Mansky, with Investor Relations at Benchmark Electronics. Please go ahead.



Paul Mansky - Benchmark Electronics Inc - Head of IR



Thank you, Khloe. And, thanks to everyone for joining us today for Benchmark's second quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining me this afternoon are Jeff Benck, CEO and President, and Arvind Kamal, Interim CFO.



After the market closed today, we issued an earnings release pertaining to our financial performance for the second quarter of 2024. And we prepared a presentation that we will reference on this call. Both are available online under the Investor Relations section of our website at bench.com. This call is being webcast live, and a replay will be available online following the call. The company has provided a reconciliation of our GAAP to