Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Aug 1, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $3,378.90 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $8.90 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $13.87 billion and the earnings are expected to be $34.11 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found here.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN, Financial) Estimate Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) have declined from $13.95 billion to $13.87 billion for the full year 2024, but have increased from $14.98 billion to $15.01 billion for 2025. Earnings estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) have declined from $36.70 per share to $34.11 per share for the full year 2024 and from $38.59 per share to $38.01 per share for 2025.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of 2024-03-31, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's (REGN) actual revenue was $3,145 million, which missed analysts' revenue expectations of $3,220.10 million by -2.33%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's (REGN) actual earnings were $6.27 per share, which missed analysts' earnings expectations of $8.32 per share by -24.63%. After releasing the results, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) was up by 3.78% in one day.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 24 analysts, the average target price for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) is $1,104.34 with a high estimate of $1,250 and a low estimate of $720. The average target implies an upside of 1.55% from the current price of $1,087.51.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN, Financial) in one year is $793.11, suggesting a downside of -27.07% from the current price of $1,087.51.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 29 brokerage firms, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's (REGN, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.1, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.