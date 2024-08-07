American International Group Inc (AIG, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Aug 1, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $6,380.09 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $1.53 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $27.35 billion and the earnings are expected to be $6.64 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found here.

American International Group Inc (AIG, Financial) Estimate Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for American International Group Inc (AIG) have seen a decline. For the full year 2024, estimates have decreased from $47.61 billion to $27.35 billion. For 2025, the estimates have been adjusted from $27.66 billion to $27.13 billion. Similarly, earnings estimates have been revised downward; for the full year 2024, they moved from $6.72 per share to $6.64 per share, and for 2025, from $8.10 per share to $7.58 per share.

American International Group Inc (AIG, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, American International Group Inc's (AIG) actual revenue was $12.46 billion, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $11.58 billion by 7.6%. American International Group Inc's (AIG) actual earnings were $1.74 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $1.55 per share by 12.26%. After releasing the results, American International Group Inc (AIG) was up by 3.02% in one day.

American International Group Inc (AIG, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 15 analysts, the average target price for American International Group Inc (AIG) is $85.4 with a high estimate of $96 and a low estimate of $78. The average target implies an upside of 7.38% from the current price of $79.53.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for American International Group Inc (AIG, Financial) in one year is $37.24, suggesting a downside of -53.17% from the current price of $79.53.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 19 brokerage firms, American International Group Inc's (AIG, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.2, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

