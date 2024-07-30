Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue and Margin Expansion Amid Sectoral Challenges

Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE) reports robust financial performance with significant revenue and margin growth, despite facing headwinds in industrial and medical sectors.

21 minutes ago
  • Total Revenue: $666 million, above the high-end of guidance range.
  • Non-GAAP Gross Margin: Exceeded 10%, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of year-over-year margin expansion.
  • Non-GAAP Operating Margin: 5.1%, a 60-basis point expansion year-over-year.
  • Non-GAAP EPS: $0.57, above the high-end of guidance range.
  • Free Cash Flow: $47 million for the quarter, over $230 million generated in the last four quarters.
  • Inventory Reduction: Down $38 million versus last quarter.
  • Semi-cap Revenue: Increased 5% year-over-year.
  • Industrial Revenue: Decreased 15% year-over-year.
  • Medical Revenue: Down 23% year-over-year.
  • A&D Revenue: Up 36% year-over-year.
  • AC&C Revenue: Decreased 26% year-over-year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.43.
  • Non-GAAP SG&A Expense: $33.8 million, down 3% sequentially and 1% year-over-year.
  • Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate: 23%.
  • Non-GAAP ROIC: 9.9%.
  • Cash Conversion Cycle: 90 days, a four-day improvement from Q1.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $56 million.
  • Cash Balance: $310 million as of June 30, a sequential increase of $14 million.
  • Debt Reduction: Reduced by $26 million in the quarter.
  • CapEx: $9 million in Q2, expected $10 million to $14 million in Q3, and $45 million to $55 million for the full year.
  • Dividends Paid: $5.9 million in Q2.
  • Share Repurchase Authorization: $155 million remaining as of June 30.
  • Q3 Revenue Guidance: $630 million to $670 million.
  • Q3 Non-GAAP Gross Margins: Approximately 10%.
  • Q3 SG&A Expense Guidance: $33 million to $35 million.
  • Q3 Non-GAAP Operating Margin Guidance: 4.8% to 5%.
  • Q3 Non-GAAP EPS Guidance: $0.52 to $0.58.
  • Q3 Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate Guidance: 22% to 24%.
  • Full-Year 2024 Free Cash Flow Estimate: Greater than $120 million.
  • Quarterly Dividend Increase: To $0.17 per share.

Release Date: July 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Total revenue of $666 million exceeded the high-end of guidance range.
  • Non-GAAP gross margins exceeded 10% for the sixth consecutive quarter.
  • Generated $47 million in free cash flow for the quarter, contributing to over $230 million in free cash flow over the last four quarters.
  • A&D revenue increased by 36% year-over-year, driven by strong demand in commercial aerospace and defense.
  • Raised full-year 2024 free cash flow estimate to greater than $120 million.

Negative Points

  • Industrial revenue decreased by 15% year-over-year due to reduced demand from existing customers.
  • Medical revenue was down 23% year-over-year, impacted by inventory rebalancing and end demand weakness.
  • Advanced Computing and Communications (AC&C) revenue declined 26% year-over-year.
  • Continued pressure in the communications subsector due to significant customer disengagement.
  • Interest expense and foreign exchange headwinds expected to impact other expenses in Q3.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How should we think about normalized free cash flow for Benchmark Electronics going forward?
A: Arvind Kamal, Interim CFO, stated that the company expects to generate at least $120 million in free cash flow for 2024, driven by inventory reductions. For a normalized basis, they anticipate $70 million to $90 million annually, acknowledging that 2024's performance is exceptional due to significant inventory reductions.

Q: Can you expand on the new plants opening up in Mexico and Penang?
A: Jeffrey Benck, CEO, explained that the company is expanding capacity in low-cost regions close to consumption markets. The new facilities in Romania, Mexico, and Penang will support various sectors, including industrial, semi-cap, and precision technology. The Penang facility will enhance capabilities for the semiconductor market.

Q: What is the outlook for the semi-cap sector?
A: Jeffrey Benck noted that the company is optimistic about the semi-cap sector, expecting double-digit growth in 2024 despite a generally down market. They are gaining share and seeing signs of recovery, particularly in the memory segment. The company is well-positioned for future growth due to recent investments in capacity.

Q: What are the expectations for the medical sector?
A: Jeffrey Benck mentioned that the medical sector is experiencing softness, particularly in medical devices, due to inventory rebalancing and end-demand weakness. They expect these headwinds to persist through 2024 but anticipate a recovery in 2025, driven by new program wins in biotech and medical devices.

Q: How is the company performing in the A&D sector?
A: Jeffrey Benck highlighted strong performance in the A&D sector, with revenue up 36% year-over-year. The growth is driven by robust demand in both defense and commercial aerospace, supported by new program wins and improved supply chain conditions. They expect continued growth in this sector.

Q: What is the impact of engineering wins on future revenue and margins?
A: Jeffrey Benck explained that engineering wins are crucial as they often lead to manufacturing contracts. While engineering revenue is a smaller percentage of total revenue, it has higher margins than the corporate average. The company sees significant opportunities in medical, industrial, and semi-cap sectors.

Q: What are the company's plans for cash on the balance sheet?
A: Arvind Kamal stated that the focus has been on reducing short-term debt and increasing dividends. While no shares were repurchased in the last quarter, the company intends to do so in the future, balancing debt reduction and shareholder returns.

Q: How is the company addressing the softness in the industrial sector?
A: Jeffrey Benck noted that the industrial sector is experiencing near-term demand softness but expects a return to growth by the end of 2024. The company is focusing on automation, energy controls, and robotics, with a strong pipeline of new program wins.

Q: What is the company's exposure to AI and high-performance computing?
A: Jeffrey Benck mentioned that Benchmark Electronics has significant exposure to AI through its work in high-performance computing (HPC) and semiconductor capital equipment. They have supported some of the largest supercomputers and see opportunities in AI-driven applications across various sectors.

Q: What are the expectations for gross margins going forward?
A: Arvind Kamal and Jeffrey Benck indicated that the company aims to maintain double-digit gross margins, driven by high-value focus and expense management. They expect further margin expansion with increased factory load and optimization, particularly in the semi-cap sector.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

