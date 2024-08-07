Iron Mountain Inc (IRM, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Aug 1, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $1.50 billion, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.31 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $6.11 billion and the earnings are expected to be $1.36 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found here.

Iron Mountain Inc (IRM, Financial) Estimate Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) for the full year 2024 have increased from $6.08 billion to $6.11 billion, and for 2025 from $6.66 billion to $6.68 billion. Conversely, earnings estimates have declined for the full year 2024 from $1.47 per share to $1.36 per share, and for 2025 from $1.69 per share to $1.60 per share.

Iron Mountain Inc (IRM, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, Iron Mountain Inc's (IRM) actual revenue was $1.48 billion, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $1.45 billion by 1.62%. Iron Mountain Inc's (IRM) actual earnings were $0.25 per share, which missed analysts' earnings expectations of $0.30 per share by -16.67%. After releasing the results, Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) was down by -1.41% in one day.

Iron Mountain Inc (IRM, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 7 analysts, the average target price for Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) is $90.29 with a high estimate of $110 and a low estimate of $44. The average target implies a downside of -12.4% from the current price of $103.07.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Iron Mountain Inc (IRM, Financial) in one year is $69.82, suggesting a downside of -32.26% from the current price of $103.07.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 9 brokerage firms, Iron Mountain Inc's (IRM, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.2, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

