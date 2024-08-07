Clorox Co (CLX, Financial) is set to release its Q4 2024 earnings on Aug 1, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q4 2024 revenue is $1.96 billion, and the earnings are expected to come in at $1.40 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $7.16 billion and the earnings are expected to be $1.91 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found here.

Clorox Co (CLX, Financial) Estimate Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Clorox Co (CLX) have declined for the full year 2024 from $7.21 billion to $7.16 billion, and for 2025 from $7.46 billion to $7.34 billion. Earnings estimates have also seen adjustments; for the full year 2024, estimates declined from $2.06 per share to $1.91 per share, while for 2025, they increased from $5.93 per share to $6.06 per share.

Clorox Co (CLX, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, Clorox Co's (CLX) actual revenue was $1.81 billion, which missed analysts' revenue expectations of $1.87 billion by -2.98%. Clorox Co's (CLX) actual earnings were -$0.41 per share, which missed analysts' earnings expectations of -$0.15 per share by -172.19%. After releasing the results, Clorox Co (CLX) was down by -5.57% in one day.

Clorox Co (CLX, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 20 analysts, the average target price for Clorox Co (CLX) is $144.68 with a high estimate of $164 and a low estimate of $122. The average target implies an upside of 9.1% from the current price of $132.61.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Clorox Co (CLX, Financial) in one year is $154.45, suggesting an upside of 16.47% from the current price of $132.61.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 23 brokerage firms, Clorox Co's (CLX, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 3.2, indicating a "Hold" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies a Strong Buy, and 5 denotes a Sell.

