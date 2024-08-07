Starbucks' Q3 Results Show Signs of Stabilization Amid Challenges

Author's Avatar
11 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Starbucks (SBUX) posted a 3% decline in global same-store sales for Q3, but business appears to be stabilizing. The stock received a boost today after the company reaffirmed its FY24 financial targets during last night's earnings call. Prior to today's gains, SBUX had dropped 22% year-to-date.

  • FY24 Outlook:
    • Revenue growth in the low-single digit range
    • Global and U.S. comps down low-single digits to flat
    • Operating margin approximately flat
    CEO Laxman Narasimhan noted positive trends as the company's three-part turnaround plan progresses.
    • Improving throughput and speed of service
    • Launching new menu items to boost foot traffic, which fell by 6% in Q3
    • Offering more digital promotions to its membership base
  • Challenges:
    • U.S. comps down 2% on a 6% drop in transactions
    • Sluggish demand from non-rewards members
    • Cost-conscious consumers opting for home-brewed coffee
  • China Market:
    • Comps down 14% due to macro headwinds and competition
    • Average check size fell by 7%
    • Plans to expand store count to 9,000 by 2025
  • Loyalty Program:
    • U.S. rewards members grew by 7% year-over-year to 33.8 million
    • Increased store visit frequency among active members
    • Boost from new menu items like iced energy drinks and limited-time promotions

The main takeaway is that while significant improvements are hard to find, the company's performance and outlook were better than expected, providing some optimism that the worst may be over for SBUX.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.