Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Aug 1, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $293.60 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.70 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $1.19 billion and the earnings are expected to be $2.84 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found here.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT, Financial) Estimate Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) for the full year 2024 have increased from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion, and for 2025, estimates have risen from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. Conversely, earnings estimates have seen a decrease, moving from $2.88 per share to $2.84 per share for 2024, and from $3.17 per share to $3.12 per share for 2025.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, Federal Realty Investment Trust's (FRT) actual revenue was $291.32 million, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $290.17 million by 0.40%. Federal Realty Investment Trust's (FRT) actual earnings were $0.66 per share, which missed analysts' earnings expectations of $0.67 per share by -1.93%. After releasing the results, Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) was down by -2.76% in one day.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 15 analysts, the average target price for Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) is $113.17 with a high estimate of $125 and a low estimate of $104. The average target implies an upside of 0.41% from the current price of $112.70.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT, Financial) in one year is $116.37, suggesting an upside of 3.26% from the current price of $112.70.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 17 brokerage firms, Federal Realty Investment Trust's (FRT, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.2, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

