On July 30, 2024, Richard Dennen, the Chief Corp. Banking Officer of First Financial Bancorp (FFBC, Financial), executed a sale of 12,500 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 80,652 shares of First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a regional bank offering a variety of banking and financial services, including commercial lending, real estate lending, and deposit products, among other financial services.

Over the past year, Richard Dennen has sold a total of 34,640 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction continues a trend seen within the company, where there have been four insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp were trading at $27.43 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $2.639 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 11.37, which is above the industry median but below the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of First Financial Bancorp's stock is estimated at $28.57, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into how insiders are interacting with their holdings in the company amidst its current market valuation and performance metrics.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.