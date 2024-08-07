LXP Industrial Trust Q2 Earnings: EPS of $0.01 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $85.8 Million

Key Financial Metrics and Performance Highlights

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $3.8 million, or $0.01 per diluted common share, compared to a net loss of $9.7 million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, in the same quarter last year.
  • Revenue: $85.8 million, slightly surpassing analyst estimates of $85.04 million.
  • Adjusted Company FFO: $46.9 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, down from $52.7 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year.
  • Same-Store NOI: Increased by 5.0% compared to the same period in 2022.
  • Leasing Activity: Completed new leases and lease extensions totaling 2.7 million square feet, raising Base and Cash Base Rents by 44.5% and 44.0%, respectively.
  • Debt Repayment: Fully repaid $198.9 million aggregate principal amount of 4.40% Senior Notes due 2024 at maturity.
  • Development Investment: Invested an aggregate of $34.7 million in development activities.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, LXP Industrial Trust (LXP, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust principally involved in the ownership of equity and debt investments in single-tenant properties and land throughout the United States. The majority of the revenue is earned through rental revenue.

1818716000879800320.png

Performance Overview

For the second quarter of 2024, LXP Industrial Trust reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $3.8 million, or $0.01 per diluted common share, surpassing the analyst estimate of -$0.02 per share. The company generated total gross revenues of $85.8 million, slightly above the estimated $85.04 million but down from $87.1 million in the same quarter last year. This decrease was primarily due to property sales and a reduction in other revenue, partially offset by revenue from market rent increases and stabilized development projects.

Key Financial Achievements

LXP Industrial Trust achieved several notable financial milestones during the quarter:

  • Generated Adjusted Company Funds From Operations (FFO) of $46.9 million, or $0.16 per diluted common share, compared to $52.7 million, or $0.18 per diluted common share, in the same period last year.
  • Increased Same-Store Net Operating Income (NOI) by 5.0% compared to the second quarter of 2023.
  • Completed new leases and lease extensions totaling 2.7 million square feet, raising Base and Cash Base Rents by 44.5% and 44.0%, respectively.
  • Fully repaid $198.9 million aggregate principal amount of 4.40% Senior Notes due 2024 at maturity.
  • Invested $34.7 million in development activities and sold the remaining two consolidated office assets, transitioning to a 100% industrial asset portfolio.

Income Statement Highlights

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, LXP Industrial Trust reported:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Gross Revenues $85.8 million $87.1 million
Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders $3.8 million $(9.7) million
Adjusted Company FFO $46.9 million $52.7 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, LXP Industrial Trust's balance sheet reflected a total consolidated debt of $1.6 billion, with 91.9% at fixed rates. The weighted-average term to maturity was 6.0 years, and the weighted-average interest rate was 3.810%. The company ended the quarter with a net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 6.2x.

Commentary and Analysis

"Our excellent second quarter results were driven by nearly three million square feet of leasing volume with strong leasing spreads and same-store NOI growth of 5%. This quarter also marked the completion of our portfolio transformation as we sold our final two consolidated office assets. We remain focused on executing internal growth opportunities, including marking current rents to market and leasing our remaining development pipeline, as well as pursuing build-to-suit projects that fit our target market strategy." - T. Wilson Eglin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LXP.

Conclusion

LXP Industrial Trust's second quarter results demonstrate a solid performance, with significant leasing activity and strategic portfolio transformation. The company's ability to exceed analyst estimates for earnings per share and revenue highlights its operational efficiency and strategic focus on industrial assets. Value investors and potential members of GuruFocus.com can find detailed insights and further analysis on LXP Industrial Trust's performance by visiting the full earnings report.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from LXP Industrial Trust for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.