Q1 2025 Adani Total Gas Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 29, 2024 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Jul 29, 2024 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

* Suresh Manglani

Adani Total Gas Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

* Rahul Bhatia

Adani Total Gas Ltd - SVP & Head Sales, Marketing and Business Development

* Parag Parikh

Adani Total Gas Ltd - Chief Financial Officer

* Priyansh Shah

Adani Total Gas Ltd - Investor Relations



Conference Call Participants

* Ketan Mehta

BOB Capital Markets Ltd - Analyst

* Nitin Tiwari

Phillip Capital - Analyst

* Arya Patel

MK Global - Analyst



Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Adani Total Gas Limited Q1 FY24 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Suresh Manglani, ED and CEO. Thank you. And over to you, sir.



Suresh Manglani -