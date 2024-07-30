Q2 2024 H&E Equipment Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the H&E Equipment Services second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jeff Chastain, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Jeff Chastain - H&E Equipment Services Inc - Vice President - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator, and good morning. Welcome to everyone on today's call to review our second quarter 2024 financial performance. A press release following our results for the quarter was issued earlier today and can be found along with all supporting statements and schedules on the H&E website that's www.he-equipment.com.



A slide presentation will accompany today's discussion and is also posted on our website under the investor relations tab events and presentations.



On Slide 2, you'll see Joining me on today's call is Bradley Barber, Chief Executive Officer; John Engquist, President and