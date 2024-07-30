Jul 30, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Bo and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to CPKC's second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. The slides accompanying today's call are available at investor.cpkcr.com. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to introduce Chris de Bruyn, Vice President, Capital Markets, to begin the conference. Chris, please go ahead.



Chris De Bruyn - Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd - Vice President - Capital Markets



Thank you, Bo. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Before we begin, I want to remind you this presentation contains forward-looking information. Actual results may differ materially. The risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results are described on Slide 2, in the press release and in the MD&A filed with Canadian and US regulators.



This presentation also contains non-GAAP measures outlined on Slide 3. Please note, in addition to our regular quarterly financials, their supplemental Q2 combined