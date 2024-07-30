Q2 2024 Hawaiian Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to the Hawaiian Holdings Inc., second-quarter 2024 financial results call. (Operator instructions). As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host Jay Schaefer, Vice President and Treasurer. Thank you, sir. You may begin.



Jay Schaefer - Hawaiian Holdings Inc - Vice President & Treasurer



Thank you, Maria. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Hawaiian Holdings second-quarter 2024 results conference call. Here with me Hawaiian Peter Ingram, President and Chief Executive Officer; Brent Overbeek, Chief Revenue Officer, and Shannon Okinaka, Chief Financial Officer.



Peter will provide an overview of our performance. Brent will discuss revenue and Shannon will discuss costs and the balance sheet. At the end of the prepared remarks, we will open the call up for questions. By now everyone should have access to the press release that went out at about 4:00 Eastern time today.



If you have not received the release, it is available on the Investor Relations page of our website,