Q2 2024 Soop Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Presentation

Jul 31, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Chan Yong Jung

Soop Co Ltd - Chief Executive Officer

* Ji Yeon Kim

Soop Co Ltd - IR Contact Officer

* Jeon Gyeong-hee

Soop Co Ltd - Head of Investor Relations



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* An Ye Seul-ti

- Moderator

* Editor



=====================

An Ye Seul-ti - - Moderator



Okay. I guess it must be as natural as I can be because the last time there was a timer and I could see when to start. But I was actually expecting a timer to come off, but obviously I can start at my own pace.



Anyways, hello, everyone. Welcome to the second-quarter earnings call for 2024. Let me introduce myself, my name is [An Ye Seul-ti] Great to meet you. So yes, I am now working for Soop this year.



Chan Yong Jung - Soop Co Ltd - Chief Executive Officer



Yeah, that's great. She is the