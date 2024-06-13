Jun 13, 2024 / 02:15PM GMT

David Palmer - Evercore ISI - Analyst



Good morning, and welcome again to the Evercore ISI Consumer and Retail Conference. I'm David Palmer, the food and restaurant analyst. Thank you for joining this special fireside with Mondelez's EVP and CFO, Luca Zaramella.



Luca is widely regarded as one of the top CFOs in the consumer space, partly because he has such a strong understanding of the business. He's been with Mondelez for more than 25 years in virtually every division across the company globally. So I'm excited to talk to Luca about priorities for growth and other key topics.



Thank you again for joining, Luca.



Luca Zaramella - Mondelez International Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President



Thank you, David, and thank you for the kind words. Thank you so much.



Questions and Answers:

- Evercore ISI - AnalystI'd say it's our honor to have you. An opening question for you, the company has certainly achieved a great deal over the last six years under Dirk's and your