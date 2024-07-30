Jul 30, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Juan Ignacio Galleano - Prosegur Compania de Seguridad SA - Head of IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to Prosegur's second quarter 2024 results presentation webcast.



I will now hand you over to our CFO, Maite Rodriguez.



Maite Rodriguez Sedano - Prosegur Compania de Seguridad SA - Chief Financial Officer



Good afternoon, and thank you all for your presence. We are thrilled to present Prosegur's results for the first half of 2024. As we shall see throughout the presentation, operating and financial performance in most of our businesses registered significant enhancements year over year. We are confident that we continue to be in the right track to comply with our main objective of generating value to our shareholders. All our commercial and financial teams are working side-by-side towards that goal, and we expect the second half of the year to be marked by cash flow generation and further deleveraging of the company.