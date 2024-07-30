Q2 2024 Crane Co Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Jason Feldman - Crane Co - Senior Vice President - Investor Relations, Treasury & Tax



Thank you, operator. And good day, everyone. Welcome to our second quarter 2024 earnings release conference call. I'm Jason Feldman, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, Treasury and Tax. Before we get started, I'm delighted to introduce Allison Poliniak as our new Vice President of Investor Relations.



Many of you know her from her time as an analyst following the industrial, technology and transportation sectors. She brings a wealth of experience into the role and we're happy to bring her on board. I will continue to oversee the investor relations function, but over the next few months, as she assumes primary responsibility for investor communications, I'll be spending more of my time with tax, treasury and M&A.

