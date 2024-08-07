DBV Technologies SA Reports Q2 2024 Earnings: Net Loss Per Share $(0.63), Operating Income $2.6 Million

Updates on Viaskin Peanut Program and Financial Performance

44 minutes ago
Summary
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $66.2 million as of June 30, 2024, down from $141.4 million as of December 31, 2023.
  • Net Cash Flow Used in Operating Activities: $69.8 million for the first six months of 2024, primarily due to clinical-related expenses.
  • Operating Income: $2.6 million for the first six months of 2024, down from $4.5 million for the same period in 2023.
  • Operating Expenses: $65.0 million for the first six months of 2024, up from $50.7 million for the same period in 2023, driven by increased R&D costs.
  • Net Loss: $60.5 million for the first six months of 2024, compared to $44.8 million for the same period in 2023.
  • Net Loss Per Share: $(0.63) for the first six months of 2024, compared to $(0.48) for the same period in 2023.
Article's Main Image

On July 30, 2024, DBV Technologies SA (DBVT, Financial) released its 8-K filing, providing updates on its Viaskin Peanut program and reporting financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2024. DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a novel technology platform called Viaskin, which uses epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT) to deliver biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin.

Business Update: Viaskin Peanut Program

DBV Technologies reported that enrollment for the VITESSE Phase 3 pivotal study in children aged 4-7 years with peanut allergy is on track to screen the last subject by the end of Q3 2024. The VITESSE trial evaluates the efficacy and safety of the modified Viaskin Peanut patch in approximately 600 subjects across multiple countries.

Additionally, the company provided a status update on the COMFORT Toddlers supplemental safety study in 1-3-year-olds with peanut allergy. DBV has been in ongoing dialogue with the FDA regarding the study protocol and proposed labeling approach, which aims to optimize treatment for toddlers based on patch wear-time experience.

Financial Highlights

DBV Technologies reported cash and cash equivalents of $66.2 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $141.4 million as of December 31, 2023. The net decrease of $75.2 million was primarily due to $69.8 million of net cash flow used in operating activities, mainly for clinical-related expenses.

1818741251093196800.png

The company recorded a net loss of $60.5 million for the first six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to a net loss of $44.8 million for the same period in 2023. On a per-share basis, the net loss was $(0.63) for the first six months of 2024.

Income Statement and Operating Expenses

Operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2024, amounted to $2.6 million, down from $4.5 million for the same period in 2023. This decrease was mainly due to a lower Research Tax credit entitlement.

Operating expenses increased to $65.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, from $50.7 million for the same period in 2023. The increase was driven primarily by higher Research & Development costs related to patient enrollment in the VITESSE Phase 3 clinical trial and preparatory activities for the COMFORT studies.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

In millions of USD (unaudited) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023
Cash and Cash Equivalents $66.2 $141.4
Net Cash Flow Used in Operating Activities $(69.8) $(46.4)
Net Cash Flow Provided by/(Used in) Investing Activities $(1.4) $(0.3)
Net Cash Flow Provided by/(Used in) Financing Activities $(0.1) $7.8

Analysis and Future Outlook

DBV Technologies faces significant financial challenges, with its current cash and cash equivalents projected to be insufficient to support its operating plan for the next 12 months. The company intends to seek additional capital to continue its research and development efforts and prepare for the potential launch of Viaskin Peanut.

Despite these challenges, the company's progress in clinical trials and ongoing dialogue with the FDA are positive indicators for its future. The successful completion of the VITESSE and COMFORT studies could pave the way for regulatory approval and commercialization of Viaskin Peanut, offering a promising treatment option for peanut-allergic patients.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from DBV Technologies SA for further details.

