eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.08 Meets Estimates, Revenue of $1.295 Billion Misses Slightly

eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) Reports Q2 2024 Financial Results

44 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1,295.24 million, up 5% year-over-year, but fell short of the estimated $1,298.52 million.
  • Net Income: $12.38 million, a significant increase from $9.42 million in the same period last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.08, compared to $0.06 in the same quarter last year.
  • Operating Income: $18.54 million, up from $12.84 million in the same period last year.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $108.40 million, down from $125.87 million at the end of 2022.
  • Shareholder Returns: $56 million returned through share repurchases and cash dividends.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. eXp World Holdings Inc is a cloud-based residential real estate company that operates a cloud-based real estate brokerage and a technology platform business. The company’s business categories include Real Estate Brokerage, Technology Products and Services, Title, Escrow, Settlement Services, and Mortgage Brokerage Services. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada, with additional operations in the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, France, India, Portugal, and Mexico, among others.

Performance Overview

eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI, Financial) reported Q2 2024 revenue of $1,295.24 million, closely aligning with the analyst estimate of $1,298.52 million. The company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at $0.08, matching the analyst estimate of $0.08. This performance underscores the resilience of eXp World Holdings Inc in a challenging real estate market.

1818741201298419712.png

Key Financial Achievements

eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI, Financial) achieved several notable financial milestones in Q2 2024:

  • Revenue increased by 5% year-over-year to $1,295.24 million.
  • Net income rose to $12.38 million, compared to $9.42 million in the same period last year.
  • Operating income improved to $18.54 million from $12.84 million in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA reached $32.81 million, up from $26.85 million in Q2 2023.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $1,295.24 million $1,231.12 million
Net Income $12.38 million $9.42 million
EPS (Basic) $0.08 $0.06
Adjusted EBITDA $32.81 million $26.85 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of June 30, 2024, eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI, Financial) reported:

  • Total assets of $457.43 million, up from $385.67 million at the end of 2023.
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $108.40 million, compared to $125.87 million as of December 31, 2023.
  • Total liabilities of $237.11 million, an increase from $141.66 million at the end of 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the first six months of 2024 was $131.80 million, compared to $154.17 million in the same period last year.

Operational Highlights and Commentary

eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI, Financial) continues to focus on enhancing agent productivity and satisfaction. Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman, and CEO, stated:

“The power of the eXp platform is paying off for our agents and eXp worldwide. We believe the investments we’ve made to provide our agents with the best tools, technology, and training during this downturn are helping them outpace the industry in productivity while increasing our agent NPS score.”

Leo Pareja, eXp Realty CEO, added:

“Agents love the expanded learning and development options, faster payouts, and Gen AI-based self-service capabilities we have introduced, and they are eager for what’s to come.”

Analysis and Conclusion

eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI, Financial) demonstrated solid financial performance in Q2 2024, with revenue growth and improved profitability. The company’s focus on leveraging technology to enhance agent productivity and satisfaction appears to be yielding positive results. However, the increase in total liabilities and the slight decrease in cash and cash equivalents warrant close monitoring. Overall, eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) remains well-positioned to navigate the current real estate market challenges and capitalize on growth opportunities.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from eXp World Holdings Inc for further details.

