VICI Properties Inc Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.71 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $957 Million

Revenue and Earnings Growth Highlighted in Latest Filing

24 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $957.0 million, up 6.6% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $952.44 million.
  • Net Income: $741.3 million, or $0.71 per share, reflecting a 7.3% increase year-over-year.
  • Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO): $592.4 million, up 9.6% year-over-year, with AFFO per share at $0.57.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: Ended the quarter with $347.2 million in cash and cash equivalents.
  • Capital Investments: Announced up to $700 million investment in The Venetian Resort and a $250 million mezzanine loan for Great Wolf Resorts.
  • Guidance: Raised AFFO guidance for full year 2024 to between $2,350 million and $2,370 million, or between $2.24 and $2.26 per diluted share.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, VICI Properties Inc (VICI, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a robust performance that surpassed analyst expectations. VICI Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust based in the United States, specializing in owning and acquiring gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations under long-term triple net leases. The company operates through two segments: real property business and golf course business.

Financial Performance and Key Metrics

VICI Properties Inc reported total revenues of $957.0 million for Q2 2024, marking a 6.6% increase from $898.2 million in the same period last year. This figure exceeded the analyst estimate of $952.44 million. Net income attributable to common stockholders rose by 7.3% year-over-year to $741.3 million, translating to $0.71 per share, which also surpassed the estimated earnings per share of $0.68.

1818746365853986816.png

Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) attributable to common stockholders increased by 9.6% year-over-year to $592.4 million, or $0.57 per share, compared to $0.54 per share in Q2 2023. This growth in AFFO is crucial for REITs like VICI Properties Inc, as it reflects the company's ability to generate cash flow from its operations, which is essential for paying dividends and funding future investments.

Strategic Investments and Portfolio Activity

During the quarter, VICI Properties Inc announced significant capital investments, including up to $700 million for reinvestment projects at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas through its Partner Property Growth Fund strategy. Additionally, the company originated a $250 million mezzanine loan as part of a $1.55 billion financing for Great Wolf Resorts, Inc. These strategic investments are expected to enhance the company's portfolio and drive future growth.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2024, VICI Properties Inc had approximately $17.1 billion in total debt and $3.4 billion in liquidity, including $347.2 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company's strong liquidity position enables it to fund ongoing and future investments, ensuring sustained growth and stability.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenues $957.0 million $898.2 million
Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $741.3 million $690.7 million
AFFO $592.4 million $540.4 million
AFFO per Share $0.57 $0.54

CEO Commentary

"In the second quarter, we committed up to $950.0 million of capital into existing high-quality partnerships, $650.0 million of which will be deployed this year, comprised of our $400.0 million property improvement investment into the Venetian and $250.0 million credit investment into Great Wolf Resorts. We believe these investments demonstrate that VICI has advantageous levers for sustained, sustainable growth with quality tenants in durable sectors across attractive geographies." - Edward Pitoniak, Chief Executive Officer of VICI Properties.

Guidance and Outlook

VICI Properties Inc has raised its AFFO guidance for the full year 2024 to between $2,350 million and $2,370 million, or between $2.24 and $2.26 per diluted share. This upward revision reflects the company's confidence in its growth strategies and strong financial performance.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from VICI Properties Inc for further details.

