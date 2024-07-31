Western Digital Corp (WDC) Q4 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.88 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $3.76 Billion Misses Expectations

Revenue and Earnings Beat Quarterly Estimates, Annual Performance Falls Short

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $3.76 billion for Q4 2024, up 9% sequentially, but fell short of the estimated $4.22 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.88 for Q4 2024, reflecting a significant improvement from the previous quarter's $0.34.
  • Gross Margin: Increased to 35.9% in Q4 2024, up from 29.0% in Q3 2024, indicating improved profitability.
  • Operating Income: $507 million for Q4 2024, up 86% sequentially from $273 million in Q3 2024.
  • Fiscal Year Revenue: $13.00 billion for FY 2024, up 6% year-over-year from $12.32 billion in FY 2023.
  • Fiscal Year GAAP EPS: $(1.72) for FY 2024, showing a significant reduction in losses compared to $(5.37) in FY 2023.
  • Cash Position: Ended Q4 2024 with $1.88 billion in total cash and cash equivalents.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Western Digital Corp (WDC, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results. Western Digital is a leading vertically integrated supplier of data storage solutions, spanning both hard disk drives (HDD) and solid-state drives (SSD). In the HDD market, it forms a practical duopoly with Seagate and is the largest global producer of NAND flash chips for SSDs in a joint venture with competitor Kioxia.

Quarterly Performance Overview

Western Digital Corp (WDC, Financial) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $3.76 billion, up 9% sequentially and 41% year-over-year. This figure, however, fell short of the analyst estimate of $4.22 billion. The company's GAAP earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was $0.88, while Non-GAAP EPS was $1.44, slightly exceeding the analyst estimate of $1.43.

1818746305447620608.png

Annual Performance and Challenges

For the fiscal year 2024, Western Digital reported revenue of $13.00 billion, a 6% increase from the previous year but below the analyst estimate of $17.85 billion. The company posted a GAAP EPS of $(1.72) and a Non-GAAP EPS of $(0.20), both reflecting significant losses compared to the previous year.

Western Digital's performance highlights the challenges it faces in a competitive and rapidly evolving market. The company cited structural changes and a broad market recovery as key factors influencing its results. However, the emergence of the AI Data Cycle presents both opportunities and challenges, as it drives fundamental shifts across end markets, increasing the need for storage and creating new demand drivers.

Financial Achievements and Metrics

Despite the challenges, Western Digital achieved several financial milestones:

Metric Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023
Revenue ($M) $3,764 $3,457 $2,672
Gross Margin 35.9% 29.0% 3.4%
Operating Income ($M) $507 $273 $(650)
Net Income Per Share $0.88 $0.34 $(2.26)

These metrics are crucial for assessing the company's operational efficiency and profitability. The significant improvement in gross margin and operating income indicates better cost management and operational efficiency.

Income Statement, Balance Sheet, and Cash Flow Highlights

Western Digital reported an operating cash inflow of $366 million for the quarter and ended with $1.88 billion in total cash and cash equivalents. This strong cash position provides the company with the flexibility to invest in growth opportunities and manage its debt obligations.

End Market Performance

In the fiscal fourth quarter, the company's revenue distribution was as follows:

End Market Q4 2024 Revenue ($M) Q3 2024 Revenue ($M) Q4 2023 Revenue ($M)
Cloud $1,882 $1,553 $994
Client $1,204 $1,174 $1,035
Consumer $678 $730 $643

The Cloud segment, representing 50% of total revenue, saw a 21% sequential increase and an 89% year-over-year increase, driven by higher nearline shipments and pricing in HDD, coupled with increased bit shipments and pricing in enterprise SSDs. The Client and Consumer segments also showed growth, albeit at a slower pace.

Business Outlook for Fiscal Q1 2025

Looking ahead, Western Digital expects fiscal first-quarter 2025 revenue to be in the range of $4.00 billion to $4.20 billion, with Non-GAAP EPS projected between $1.55 and $1.85. This optimistic outlook reflects the company's confidence in leveraging its technology leadership to capitalize on growth opportunities in the AI Data Cycle.

"Our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 results are reflective of the diverse and innovative portfolio we have developed in alignment with our strategic roadmap. Together, with the structural changes we have made to strengthen our operations, we are benefitting from the broad recovery we are seeing across our end markets and structurally improving through-cycle profitability for both Flash and HDD," said David Goeckeler, Western Digital CEO.

For more detailed financial information, readers can access the full earnings presentation and other related documents on Western Digital's investor relations website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Western Digital Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.