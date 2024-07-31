Allstate Corp (ALL) Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $1.13, Revenue of $15.7 Billion, Both Surpass Estimates

Allstate Corp (ALL) Reports Q2 2024 Earnings, Surpassing Analyst Expectations

24 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $15.7 billion for Q2 2024, surpassing analyst estimates of $13.99 billion and reflecting a 12.4% year-over-year increase.
  • Net Income: $301 million in Q2 2024, a significant turnaround from a net loss of $1.4 billion in the prior year quarter.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.13 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $5.29 per share in Q2 2023.
  • Property-Liability Earned Premiums: $13.3 billion, up 11.9% year-over-year, driven by higher average premiums from rate increases.
  • Combined Ratio: Improved to 101.1 from 117.6 in the prior year quarter, with an underlying combined ratio of 85.3, reflecting better underwriting results and lower catastrophe losses.
  • Investment Income: $712 million, up $102 million from the prior year quarter, driven by higher market-based income.
  • Policies in Force: Increased by 6.3% year-over-year to 199,877, driven by growth in National General and Allstate Protection Plans.
On July 31, 2024, Allstate Corp (ALL, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Allstate, one of the largest property and casualty insurers in the US, reported significant improvements in its financial performance, surpassing analyst estimates for both earnings per share and revenue.

Company Overview

Allstate Corp (ALL, Financial) is a leading US property and casualty insurer, with personal auto insurance representing the largest percentage of its revenue. The company also offers homeowners insurance and other insurance products, primarily sold through approximately 10,000 company agencies across North America.

Performance and Challenges

Allstate Corp (ALL, Financial) reported consolidated revenues of $15.7 billion for Q2 2024, a 12.4% increase from the prior year. The net income applicable to common shareholders was $301 million, a significant turnaround from a net loss of $1.4 billion in Q2 2023. Adjusted net income was $429 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $1.2 billion in the prior year quarter.

Despite the positive results, Allstate continues to face challenges, particularly in its auto insurance segment, where customer retention remains an issue. The company’s strategy to improve profitability through higher rates and lower expenses is crucial for sustaining growth.

Financial Achievements

Allstate's financial achievements in Q2 2024 are noteworthy. The company’s property-liability earned premiums increased by 11.9% to $13.3 billion, driven by higher average premiums from rate increases. The underwriting loss of $145 million was a significant improvement from a $2.1 billion loss in the prior year quarter.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Consolidated Revenues $15.7 billion $13.979 billion 12.4%
Net Income (Loss) Applicable to Common Shareholders $301 million $(1.389) billion NM
Adjusted Net Income $429 million $(1.162) billion NM
Property-Liability Earned Premiums $13.339 billion $11.921 billion 11.9%
Property-Liability Combined Ratio 101.1 117.6 (16.5) pts

Income Statement Highlights

Allstate's income statement for Q2 2024 shows a robust performance with total revenues of $15.7 billion, driven by increased property-liability earned premiums. The net income applicable to common shareholders was $301 million, a stark contrast to the net loss of $1.4 billion in Q2 2023. Adjusted net income per diluted share was $1.61, significantly higher than the analyst estimate of $1.40.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Allstate's balance sheet remains strong with a book value per common share of $62.14, a 21.2% increase from the prior year. The company’s cash flow from operations also showed improvement, reflecting its strong operational execution and financial management.

Commentary

“Allstate’s strong execution capabilities benefited second quarter results and position us for continued success,” said Tom Wilson, Chair, President and CEO of The Allstate Corporation. “Revenues grew by 12% from the prior year to $15.7 billion for the quarter reflecting increased insurance premiums and higher investment income.”

Analysis

Allstate Corp (ALL, Financial) has demonstrated a strong recovery in Q2 2024, with significant improvements in revenue and net income. The company's strategic initiatives to increase premiums and improve underwriting results have paid off, as evidenced by the substantial reduction in underwriting losses and the improved combined ratio. However, challenges in customer retention, particularly in the auto insurance segment, remain a concern. Continued focus on profitability and operational efficiency will be crucial for sustaining growth and enhancing shareholder value.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Allstate Corp for further details.

