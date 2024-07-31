Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.20 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $437.5M Exceeds Expectations

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Highlight Strong Performance

Summary
  • Revenue: $437.5 million, up 9.1% year-over-year, slightly above estimates of $436.43 million.
  • GAAP Net Income: $68 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, compared to $64.5 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, in the same period last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $159.7 million, representing 36% of total revenues, compared to $156.6 million in the same period last year.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $346.5 million as of June 30, 2024, up from $294.0 million as of December 31, 2023.
  • Total Debt: $0 as of June 30, 2024, unchanged from December 31, 2023.
On July 31, 2024, Paycom Software Inc (PAYC, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Paycom, a fast-growing provider of payroll and human capital management software, primarily targets clients with 50-10,000 employees in the United States. Established in 1998, Paycom services approximately 19,500 clients as of 2023.

Performance Overview

Paycom Software Inc (PAYC, Financial) reported total revenues of $437.5 million for Q2 2024, a 9.1% increase from $401.1 million in the same period last year. This performance exceeded the analyst estimate of $436.43 million. The company's GAAP net income was $68 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, surpassing the estimated earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14. Non-GAAP net income stood at $91.8 million, or $1.62 per diluted share.

Key Financial Achievements

Recurring revenues, which constituted 98.4% of total revenues, increased by 9.1% to $430.4 million from the comparable prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was $159.7 million, representing 36% of total revenues, compared to $156.6 million in the same period last year. These metrics are crucial as they reflect the company's ability to generate consistent revenue streams and maintain profitability.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenues $437.5 million $401.1 million
GAAP Net Income $68 million $64.5 million
Non-GAAP Net Income $91.8 million $94.3 million
Adjusted EBITDA $159.7 million $156.6 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Paycom reported cash and cash equivalents of $346.5 million, up from $294.0 million as of December 31, 2023. The company maintained a debt-free balance sheet, which is a positive indicator of financial health and operational efficiency. During the quarter, Paycom paid $21.2 million in cash dividends and repurchased 573,743 shares of common stock for $90.1 million.

Commentary and Analysis

During the second quarter, our outside sales team delivered solid performance with robust new logo adds, as we continue to sell the most automated solution on the market,” said Paycom founder, CEO and chairman, Chad Richison. “We continue to extend our product lead as we eclipse the industry with even greater automation."

This commentary underscores the company's strategic focus on automation and innovation, which are critical drivers of its competitive advantage in the human capital management software industry.

Financial Outlook

For the quarter ending September 30, 2024, Paycom expects total revenues in the range of $444 million to $449 million and adjusted EBITDA between $155 million and $159 million. For the full year ending December 31, 2024, the company anticipates total revenues between $1.860 billion and $1.875 billion, with adjusted EBITDA ranging from $727 million to $737 million.

Overall, Paycom Software Inc (PAYC, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance in Q2 2024, exceeding analyst estimates for both revenue and EPS. The company's robust recurring revenue growth, solid balance sheet, and strategic focus on automation position it well for continued success in the competitive software industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Paycom Software Inc for further details.

