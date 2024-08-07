Carvana Co (CVNA) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.15, Revenue of $3.410 Billion, Surpassing Estimates

Carvana Co (CVNA) released its 8-K filing on July 31, 2024, showcasing significant growth and profitability.

Summary
  • Revenue: $3.410 billion, up by 15% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $3.244 billion.
  • Net Income: $48 million, achieving a net income margin of 1.4%, a significant improvement from a net loss margin of 3.5% in Q2 2022.
  • Retail Units Sold: 101,440 units, marking a 33% increase year-over-year.
  • Gross Profit: $715 million, an increase of 43% year-over-year.
  • GAAP EPS: Basic and diluted net earnings per Class A share were $0.15 and $0.14, respectively.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $355 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.4%, up from 5.2% in Q2 2022.
  • Gross Profit Per Unit (GPU): $7,049, an increase of $529 year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company derives revenue from used vehicle sales, wholesale vehicle sales, and other sales and revenues, including sales of loans originated and sold in securitization transactions or to financing partners, commissions received on VSCs, and sales of GAP waiver coverage. The foundation of the business is retail vehicle unit sales, which drives the majority of the revenue and allows the company to capture additional revenue streams associated with financing, VSCs, auto insurance, and GAP waiver coverage, as well as trade-in vehicles.

Performance and Challenges

Carvana Co (CVNA, Financial) reported a robust second quarter, with retail units sold totaling 101,440, marking a 33% increase year-over-year. Revenue reached $3.410 billion, a 15% increase from the same period last year. The company achieved a record net income margin of 1.4% and an all-time record Adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.4%, generating $48 million in net income and $355 million in Adjusted EBITDA.

Despite these achievements, Carvana faces challenges such as industry-wide declines in retail and wholesale average selling prices, which have impacted revenue growth relative to unit sales. Additionally, the company continues to navigate the complexities of scaling its operations while maintaining profitability.

Financial Achievements

Carvana's financial achievements are noteworthy, particularly in the context of the highly competitive automotive retail industry. The company's ability to grow retail units by 33% and achieve record profitability underscores the effectiveness of its differentiated, vertically integrated business model. This model has enabled Carvana to deliver exceptional customer experiences while maintaining cost efficiencies.

1818746885641498624.png

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Retail Units Sold 101,440 76,300 +33%
Revenue $3.410 billion $2.968 billion +15%
Gross Profit $715 million $499 million +43%
Net Income $48 million $(105) million N/A
Adjusted EBITDA $355 million $155 million +129%

Income Statement Highlights

Carvana's income statement reveals a significant improvement in profitability. The company reported a net income of $48 million, a substantial turnaround from a net loss of $105 million in Q2 2023. Gross profit increased by 43% to $715 million, driven by higher retail and wholesale gross profit per unit.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Carvana's total assets stood at $7.170 billion, with cash and cash equivalents of $542 million. The company's total liabilities amounted to $7.055 billion, resulting in a stockholders' equity of $115 million. The balance sheet reflects Carvana's ongoing efforts to manage its debt and leverage its asset base effectively.

Commentary from Management

"The second quarter was another landmark quarter for Carvana. As measured by unit growth and Adjusted EBITDA margin, we were again the fastest growing and most profitable public automotive retailer, this time by a greater margin than in the first quarter." - Ernie Garcia, III, Chairman and CEO

Analysis

Carvana's Q2 2024 performance highlights the company's ability to scale its operations while achieving record profitability. The significant increase in retail units sold and revenue, coupled with improved gross profit and net income, underscores the effectiveness of Carvana's business model. However, the company must continue to navigate industry challenges, including fluctuating vehicle prices and maintaining operational efficiencies as it grows.

Overall, Carvana's strong financial results and strategic initiatives position the company well for continued growth and profitability in the competitive automotive retail industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Carvana Co for further details.

