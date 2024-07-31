Valaris Ltd (VAL) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $2.07 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses Expectations at $610 Million

Robust Performance Driven by High Utilization and New Contracts

Author's Avatar
22 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $610 million, up 16% from the previous quarter, surpassing analyst estimates of $578.12 million.
  • Net Income: $151 million, a significant increase from $26 million in the first quarter of 2024.
  • GAAP EPS: $2.07, reflecting strong earnings growth.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $139 million, up from $54 million in the first quarter, driven by higher utilization and average daily revenue.
  • Contract Backlog: Increased to over $4.3 billion, marking the seventh consecutive quarter of backlog growth and a 42% increase year-over-year.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: Decreased to $410 million from $509 million in the previous quarter, primarily due to capital expenditures.
  • Capital Expenditures: $110 million, down from $151 million in the first quarter, reflecting lower reactivation and mobilization costs.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Valaris Ltd (VAL, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting its second quarter 2024 results. Valaris Ltd, the industry leader in offshore drilling services, operates a high-quality rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company’s operations span across Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Others, with the majority of revenue derived from the Floaters segment.

Performance and Challenges

Valaris Ltd (VAL, Financial) reported a significant improvement in its financial results for Q2 2024, driven by higher utilization and average daily revenue for both the floater and jackup fleets. The company achieved a net income of $151 million, a substantial increase from $26 million in Q1 2024. Adjusted EBITDA rose to $139 million from $54 million in the previous quarter, and Adjusted EBITDAR increased to $150 million from $84 million.

Despite these achievements, Valaris faces challenges such as fluctuating contract drilling expenses and the need for continuous reactivation of rigs. These challenges could impact future profitability and operational efficiency.

Financial Achievements

Valaris Ltd (VAL, Financial) reported revenues of $610 million for Q2 2024, up from $525 million in Q1 2024. Excluding reimbursable items, revenues increased to $573 million from $491 million. This growth was primarily due to higher utilization and average daily revenue for both the floater and jackup fleets, as several rigs commenced new contracts during the first and second quarters.

1818747133499699200.png

President and CEO Anton Dibowitz commented,

“In the second quarter, we built on our excellent start to 2024 with another quarter of strong safety and operating performance, delivering revenue efficiency of 99% without a lost time incident. In addition, we achieved a meaningful improvement in our financial results during the second quarter, driven in part by a successful contract startup for VALARIS DS-7 – our sixth drillship reactivation completed since 2022.”

Income Statement Highlights

Key details from the income statement include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Change
Revenues $610 million $525 million 16%
Net Income $151 million $26 million 481%
Adjusted EBITDA $139 million $54 million 157%
Adjusted EBITDAR $150 million $84 million 78%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Valaris Ltd (VAL, Financial) reported a decrease in cash and cash equivalents to $410 million as of June 30, 2024, from $509 million as of March 31, 2024. This decrease was primarily due to capital expenditures, partially offset by positive operating cash flow. Capital expenditures decreased to $110 million from $151 million in Q1 2024, reflecting lower expenditures associated with certain rigs and reactivation projects.

Segment Performance

Floaters segment revenues increased to $384 million from $324 million in Q1 2024, driven by higher utilization and new contracts. Jackup segment revenues rose to $186 million from $152 million, also due to higher utilization and new contracts. ARO segment revenues decreased to $124 million from $138 million, primarily due to out-of-service time for maintenance projects.

Analysis and Outlook

Valaris Ltd (VAL, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance in Q2 2024, exceeding analyst estimates with an EPS of $2.07 compared to the estimated $1.68. The company's ability to secure new contracts and maintain high utilization rates has been pivotal in driving revenue growth. However, ongoing challenges such as fluctuating contract drilling expenses and the need for continuous rig reactivation could impact future performance.

Overall, Valaris Ltd (VAL, Financial) is well-positioned to capitalize on the current upcycle in the offshore drilling market, with a robust contract backlog and strong customer demand for future projects. Investors should monitor the company's ability to manage operational costs and secure new contracts to sustain its growth trajectory.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Valaris Ltd for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.