Aurora Innovation Inc Reports Q2 2024 GAAP EPS of -$0.12, Net Loss of $182 Million, and Zero Revenue

Company Continues to Invest in Autonomous Technology Amid Financial Challenges

22 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Loss: Reported a net loss of $182 million for Q2 2024, an improvement from the $218 million loss in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: Recorded a GAAP EPS of -$0.12 for Q2 2024, compared to -$0.18 in Q2 2023.
  • Operating Expenses: Total operating expenses for Q2 2024 were $198 million, down from $217 million in Q2 2023.
  • Cash and Investments: Ended Q2 2024 with $1.0 billion in cash and short-term investments, ensuring liquidity to support operations into Q4 2025.
  • Commercial Progress: Announced another launch customer, contracting a meaningful portion of expected 2025 capacity, and expanded the relationship with Uber Freight.
  • Autonomous Performance: Achieved 75% of commercial loads on the Dallas to Houston launch lane with a 100% Autonomy Performance Indicator (API), increasing to over 80% on the latest stable software release.
  • Capital Expenditures: Spent $11 million on capital expenditures in Q2 2024, with a focus on preparations for the Commercial Launch.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024. Aurora Innovation Inc is engaged in delivering self-driving technology safely, quickly, and broadly. The Aurora Driver is a self-driving system designed to operate multiple vehicle types, from freight-hauling trucks to ride-hailing passenger vehicles, and underpins Aurora Horizon and Aurora Connect, its driver-as-a-service products for trucking and ride-hailing.

Performance and Challenges

Aurora Innovation Inc reported a net loss of $182 million for Q2 2024, translating to a loss of $0.12 per share. This result exceeded analyst estimates, which had projected a loss of $0.15 per share. The company also reported zero revenue for the quarter, aligning with the estimated revenue of $0.00 million.

Despite the financial challenges, Aurora Innovation Inc made significant strides in its commercial progress. The company announced another launch customer and has contracted a meaningful portion of its expected 2025 capacity. However, the substantial operating expenses, primarily driven by research and development costs, continue to weigh heavily on the company's financials.

Financial Achievements

During the second quarter, Aurora Innovation Inc continued to demonstrate strong fiscal discipline. Operating expenses, including stock-based compensation, totaled $198 million. Excluding stock-based compensation of $38 million, operating expenses were $160 million, reflecting $138 million in R&D and $22 million in SG&A.

1818747231134707712.png

The company ended the quarter with a robust balance sheet, including $1.0 billion in cash and short-term investments. This liquidity is expected to support the planned commercial launch and fund operations into the fourth quarter of 2025.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Loss ($182 million) ($218 million)
Operating Expenses $198 million $217 million
R&D Expenses $170 million $187 million
SG&A Expenses $28 million $30 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Aurora Innovation Inc reported total assets of $1.914 billion, down from $2.235 billion at the end of 2023. The decrease in assets was primarily due to a reduction in cash and cash equivalents, which stood at $402 million, down from $501 million at the end of 2023. The company also reported short-term investments of $618 million, down from $699 million.

On the liabilities side, total liabilities decreased to $197 million from $250 million at the end of 2023. The company's stockholders' equity also saw a decline, standing at $1.717 billion, down from $1.985 billion at the end of 2023.

Commentary and Analysis

"Uber Freight’s first driverless haul will be on an Aurora truck, with trips planned by the end of the year. Aurora is helping to lead the industry forward through their robust partner ecosystem and prudent AI-driven approach to deploying and scaling autonomous technology. Together, we’re advancing toward a future where goods and people move more efficiently and safely than ever before." - Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO - Uber

Aurora Innovation Inc's continued investment in autonomous technology and strategic partnerships, such as the expanded relationship with Uber Freight, highlight the company's commitment to scaling its operations. However, the significant operating expenses and ongoing net losses underscore the financial challenges that Aurora faces as it moves toward its planned commercial launch.

Overall, while Aurora Innovation Inc's advancements in self-driving technology and strategic partnerships are promising, the company's financial performance indicates that it must continue to manage its expenses carefully and secure additional revenue streams to achieve long-term sustainability.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Aurora Innovation Inc for further details.

