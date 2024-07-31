Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $0.17 Beats Estimates, Net Income at $76 Million

Solid Performance Driven by Enact and Strategic Advancements

21 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $76 million for Q2 2024, a decrease from $139 million in Q1 2024 and $137 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.17 for Q2 2024, above the analyst estimate of $0.14.
  • Adjusted Operating Income: $125 million for Q2 2024, showing significant growth from $85 million in both Q1 2024 and Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted Operating Income per Diluted Share: $0.28 for Q2 2024, up from $0.19 in Q1 2024 and $0.18 in Q2 2023.
  • Primary New Insurance Written: $13,619 million for Q2 2024, an increase from $10,526 million in Q1 2024 but a decrease from $15,083 million in Q2 2023.
  • Loss Ratio: Improved to (7)% in Q2 2024 from 8% in Q1 2024 and (2)% in Q2 2023.
  • PMIERs Sufficiency Ratio: Increased to 169% in Q2 2024 from 163% in Q1 2024 and 162% in Q2 2023.
On July 31, 2024, Genworth Financial Inc (GNW, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Genworth Financial is a diversified insurance holding company that provides various mortgage and life insurance products. The company operates through three main segments: Enact, Life and Annuities, and Long-Term Care Insurance, with the latter generating most of its revenue in the United States.

Performance Overview

Genworth Financial Inc (GNW, Financial) reported a net income of $76 million for Q2 2024, a decrease from $139 million in Q1 2024 and $137 million in Q2 2023. The earnings per diluted share (EPS) stood at $0.17, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.14. Adjusted operating income was $125 million, translating to an adjusted operating income per diluted share of $0.28, which is a significant improvement from $0.19 in Q1 2024 and $0.18 in Q2 2023.

Segment Performance

The Enact segment, which focuses on mortgage insurance, showed robust performance with an adjusted operating income of $165 million, up from $135 million in Q1 2024 and $146 million in Q2 2023. The primary new insurance written amounted to $13,619 million, a notable increase from $10,526 million in Q1 2024, although slightly down from $15,083 million in Q2 2023. The loss ratio improved to -7% from 8% in Q1 2024 and -2% in Q2 2023.

In contrast, the Long-Term Care Insurance segment faced challenges, reporting an adjusted operating loss of $29 million, compared to an income of $3 million in Q1 2024 and a loss of $43 million in Q2 2023. Premiums declined to $564 million from $578 million in Q1 2024 and $611 million in Q2 2023. Net investment income, however, increased to $494 million from $464 million in Q1 2024 and $470 million in Q2 2023.

The Life and Annuities segment reported a mixed performance. The life insurance sub-segment recorded an adjusted operating loss of $23 million, an improvement from a loss of $33 million in Q1 2024 but worse than the $17 million loss in Q2 2023. Fixed annuities and variable annuities showed positive results with adjusted operating incomes of $12 million and $10 million, respectively.

Financial Metrics and Achievements

Genworth Financial Inc (GNW, Financial) achieved a PMIERs Sufficiency Ratio of 169% in Q2 2024, up from 163% in Q1 2024 and 162% in Q2 2023. This metric is crucial for mortgage insurers as it indicates the company's ability to meet its policyholder obligations.

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income (in millions) $76 $139 $137
Earnings per Diluted Share $0.17 $0.31 $0.29
Adjusted Operating Income (in millions) $125 $85 $85
Adjusted Operating Income per Diluted Share $0.28 $0.19 $0.18

Commentary and Analysis

"Genworth delivered solid performance in the second quarter, led by continued momentum at Enact and advancement of our strategic priorities," said Tom McInerney, President & CEO. "I am pleased with the growth of the CareScout Quality Network, which is now available to policyholders in more than 40 states, with plans for further expansion. Looking ahead, we remain committed to returning significant capital to shareholders while investing prudently in future growth."

Genworth Financial Inc (GNW, Financial)'s performance in Q2 2024 highlights the company's ability to navigate challenges and capitalize on opportunities within its core segments. The strong results from the Enact segment and the strategic advancements in the CareScout Quality Network are particularly noteworthy. However, the ongoing challenges in the Long-Term Care Insurance segment underscore the need for continued focus on operational improvements and strategic investments.

For more detailed insights and to access the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Genworth Financial Inc for further details.

