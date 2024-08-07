BrightView Holdings Inc (BV) Q3 Fiscal 2024 Earnings: EPS and Revenue Miss Estimates, Net Income Up 39.9%

BrightView Holdings Inc (BV) released its 8-K filing on July 31, 2024, detailing its third-quarter fiscal 2024 performance.

Summary
  • Revenue: $738.8 million, fell short of estimates of $741.00 million, reflecting a 3.6% year-over-year decrease.
  • Net Income: Increased 39.9% year-over-year to $23.5 million, with a net income margin expansion of 100 basis points.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Rose 6% year-over-year to $107.9 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of 130 basis points.
  • Free Cash Flow: Year-to-date free cash flow surged to $120.2 million, an increase of $82.0 million from the previous year.
  • Guidance Update: Fiscal year 2024 revenue guidance reaffirmed at $2.750 - $2.790 billion, with adjusted EBITDA guidance raised to $320 - $330 million.
  • Liquidity: Strengthened by refinancing the term loan and AR securitization facility, reducing total net financial debt to $769.4 million.
BrightView Holdings Inc is a provider of commercial landscaping services in the United States. The company provides commercial landscaping services, landscape maintenance, and enhancements to tree care and landscape development. It operates through two segments namely Maintenance Services, and Development Services. The Maintenance Services are self-performed through a national branch network and are route-based in nature, and the Development Services are comprised of sophisticated design, coordination, and installation of landscapes at recognizable corporate, athletic, and university complexes. The company generates a majority of its revenue from Maintenance Services.

Q3 Fiscal 2024 Performance Overview

BrightView Holdings Inc (BV, Financial) reported a 3.6% year-over-year decrease in total revenue to $738.8 million, missing the analyst estimate of $741.00 million. Despite the revenue decline, the company saw a significant 39.9% increase in net income to $23.5 million, with a net income margin expansion of 100 basis points.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased by 6% year-over-year to $107.9 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of 130 basis points. Year-to-date net cash provided by operating activities rose by $62.8 million to $152.1 million, and free cash flow increased by $82.0 million to $120.2 million.

Segment Performance

In the Maintenance Services segment, revenue decreased by 7.1% to $524.7 million, driven by a reduction in commercial landscape services. Adjusted EBITDA for this segment fell by 5.0% to $89.3 million, although the segment's adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 40 basis points to 17.0%.

Conversely, the Development Services segment saw a 5.7% increase in revenue to $215.0 million, driven by higher project volumes. Adjusted EBITDA for this segment rose by 29.0% to $31.1 million, with a margin expansion of 270 basis points to 14.5%.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

BrightView Holdings Inc (BV, Financial) achieved a notable increase in net income and adjusted EBITDA, reflecting successful cost management initiatives. However, the company faced challenges with a decline in revenue from its core commercial landscaping business, which could pose risks if the trend continues.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Change
Total Revenue $738.8 million $766.0 million (3.6%)
Net Income $23.5 million $16.8 million 39.9%
Adjusted EBITDA $107.9 million $101.8 million 6.0%
Free Cash Flow $120.2 million $38.2 million 214.7%

Updated Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance

BrightView Holdings Inc (BV, Financial) updated its fiscal year 2024 guidance, reaffirming the midpoint of its revenue, EBITDA, and margin guidance while raising its free cash flow guidance for the second time this year.

Guidance Prior Updated
Total Revenue $2.740 - $2.800 billion $2.750 - $2.790 billion
Adjusted EBITDA $315 - $335 million $320 - $330 million
Free Cash Flow $55 - $75 million $65 - $80 million
"Third quarter served as another milestone as we continue to progress with our One BrightView initiatives and delivered margin improvement across all segments for both the quarter and the year-to-date results,” said BrightView President and Chief Executive Officer Dale Asplund. “Consequently, this positioned us to reaffirm the midpoint of our Revenue, EBITDA and Margin guidance for fiscal 2024, while raising our Free Cash Flow guidance for a second time this year. Our relentless pursuit to drive transformational change remains in the early innings as we continue down the path of positioning BrightView as the employer of choice, while providing better service to our customers and driving profitable growth."

Conclusion

BrightView Holdings Inc (BV, Financial) demonstrated strong profitability and cash flow improvements despite facing revenue challenges. The company's strategic cost management and focus on core business areas have yielded positive results, positioning it well for future growth. Investors will be keen to see how BrightView navigates its revenue challenges while maintaining its profitability trajectory.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from BrightView Holdings Inc for further details.

