Evolus Inc (EOLS) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $66.9M, GAAP Operating Loss Improves to $7.7M

Q2 2024 Financial Results Highlight Strong Performance and Raised Full-Year Guidance

19 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $66.9 million for Q2 2024, up 36% from Q2 2023, surpassing the estimate of $65.78 million.
  • GAAP Operating Loss: Improved to $7.7 million, compared to $8.9 million in Q1 2024.
  • Gross Profit Margin: 70.3%, with an adjusted gross profit margin of 71.5%, aligning with company guidance.
  • Customer Growth: Added 770 new customer accounts, bringing the total to approximately 14,000, with a reorder rate of 70%.
  • Cash Position: Cash and cash equivalents stood at $93.7 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $97.0 million at March 31, 2024.
  • Full-Year Revenue Guidance: Raised to between $260 million and $270 million, representing a year-over-year growth of 34% at the top end.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Evolus Inc (EOLS, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a significant improvement in financial performance and raising its full-year revenue guidance. Evolus Inc is a performance beauty company focused on delivering innovative products in the self-pay aesthetic market, with its flagship product Jeuveau, a botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement of frown lines in adults.

1818748389618249728.png

Financial Performance and Challenges

Evolus Inc reported total net revenues of $66.9 million for Q2 2024, a 36% increase from $49.3 million in Q2 2023, surpassing the analyst estimate of $65.78 million. This growth was primarily driven by higher volumes of Jeuveau. The company also achieved its first-ever quarter of profitability with a positive non-GAAP operating income of $1.1 million, a significant milestone for Evolus Inc.

Despite the positive revenue growth, Evolus Inc faced challenges with operating expenses, which increased to $74.6 million in Q2 2024 from $64.5 million in Q2 2023. The company reported a GAAP operating loss of $7.7 million, although this was an improvement from the $15.1 million loss in Q2 2023. The increase in operating expenses highlights the ongoing investment in growth and expansion initiatives, which may pose challenges in maintaining profitability in the short term.

Key Financial Achievements

The company's gross profit margin for Q2 2024 was 70.3%, with an adjusted gross profit margin of 71.5%, aligning with the company's full-year guidance. These margins are crucial for Evolus Inc as they reflect the profitability of its core operations, excluding non-core costs such as amortization of intangible assets.

Additionally, Evolus Inc raised its full-year 2024 net revenue guidance to between $260 million and $270 million, representing a year-over-year growth of 34% at the top end. This upward revision underscores the company's confidence in its growth trajectory and market demand for its products.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Net Revenues $66.9 million $49.3 million
Gross Profit $47.1 million $33.9 million
Operating Expenses $74.6 million $64.5 million
GAAP Operating Loss $(7.7) million $(15.1) million
Non-GAAP Operating Income $1.1 million $(8.0) million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Evolus Inc had cash and cash equivalents of $93.7 million, a slight decrease from $97.0 million at the end of Q1 2024. The company's total assets stood at $233.8 million, with total liabilities of $214.5 million. The cash balance includes $4.2 million of net proceeds from the overallotment option for the public offering in March 2024.

Net cash used for operating activities in Q2 2024 was lower than in Q1 2024, indicating progress toward achieving cash flow breakeven. This is a positive sign for the company's financial health and sustainability.

Outlook and Future Prospects

Evolus Inc's outlook for the full year 2024 remains optimistic, with expected total net revenues between $260 million and $270 million. The company also anticipates achieving positive non-GAAP operating income for Q4 2024 and the full year 2025. Additionally, Evolus Inc is expanding its global footprint, with recent launches in Spain and Australia, and expects regulatory approvals for its Evolysse™ and Estyme® dermal filler products in the coming years.

Overall, Evolus Inc's Q2 2024 financial results demonstrate strong revenue growth and the achievement of its first quarterly profitability, positioning the company for continued success in the performance beauty industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Evolus Inc for further details.

