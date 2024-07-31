Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Misses at $8.65M, GAAP EPS at -$1.70

Revenue Falls Short of Expectations Amidst Mixed Clinical Results

19 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $8.65 million, fell short of estimates of $8.85 million.
  • GAAP EPS: -$1.70, reflecting ongoing investment in R&D and commercialization efforts.
  • Cash Position: $647 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of June 30, 2024, ensuring a strong liquidity position.
  • Net Loss: $102.85 million for the quarter, highlighting the financial impact of extensive R&D and SG&A expenses.
  • Product Performance: Achieved $7.4 million in ZURZUVAE™ collaboration revenue, representing a 19% growth from the first quarter.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Sage Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on brain health medicines, targeting diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company’s products include ZURZUVAE for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults and ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for PPD in individuals 15 years and older. Sage also has other drugs in its pipeline such as SAGE-324 and Dalzanemdor (SAGE-718).

Performance and Challenges

Sage Therapeutics Inc reported total revenues of $8.65 million for Q2 2024, falling short of the analyst estimate of $8.85 million. The company’s earnings per share (EPS) came in at -$1.70, missing the analyst estimate of -$1.63. The revenue growth was primarily driven by $7.4 million in ZURZUVAE collaboration revenue, representing a 19% increase from the first quarter. However, the company faced significant challenges, including the failure of SAGE-324 to meet its primary endpoint in participants with essential tremor (ET), leading to the termination of its clinical development for the ET program.

1818748576998780928.png

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Sage Therapeutics Inc achieved notable financial milestones. The company reported cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $647 million as of June 30, 2024. This strong cash position is crucial for a biotechnology company like Sage, as it provides the necessary resources to continue advancing its pipeline and commercializing its products.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 H1 2024 H1 2023
Total Revenues $8.65 million $2.47 million $16.56 million $5.77 million
Net Loss -$102.85 million -$160.33 million -$211.34 million -$307.15 million
Net Loss per Share -$1.70 -$2.68 -$3.50 -$5.14

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Sage Therapeutics Inc reported total assets of $697.1 million and total liabilities of $69.0 million, resulting in total stockholders' equity of $628.1 million. The company’s robust balance sheet underscores its financial stability and ability to fund ongoing and future research and development activities.

Commentary and Analysis

“We are pleased with the strength of ZURZUVAE’s early commercial launch performance and its positive, real-world impact on women suffering from PPD. Supported by several tailwinds, including increasing demand among a mix of providers, particularly OBGYNs, we believe ZURZUVAE is well-positioned to become the first line therapy and standard of care for women with PPD,” said Barry Greene, Chief Executive Officer at Sage Therapeutics.

While the company has made significant strides with ZURZUVAE, the discontinuation of SAGE-324’s development for ET poses a setback. However, Sage remains focused on progressing its pipeline, with key data readouts for Dalzanemdor (SAGE-718) expected in late 2024. The company’s ability to navigate these challenges and leverage its financial resources will be critical in determining its future success.

For more detailed insights and the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Sage Therapeutics Inc for further details.

