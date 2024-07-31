Pulmonx Corp (LUNG) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of -$0.39 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $20.8M Surpasses Expectations

Strong Revenue Growth and Improved EBITDA Highlight Pulmonx Corp's Q2 Performance

18 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Achieved record worldwide revenue of $20.8 million in Q2 2024, a 21% increase year-over-year, surpassing analyst estimates of $20.13 million.
  • U.S. Revenue: Delivered $13.9 million in U.S. revenue, representing a 26% year-over-year growth.
  • Gross Margin: Maintained a gross margin of 74% in Q2 2024, consistent with the same period in 2023.
  • Net Loss: Reported a net loss of $15.3 million, or $0.39 per share, compared to a net loss of $16.2 million, or $0.43 per share, in Q2 2023.
  • Operating Expenses: Increased operating expenses to $30.9 million, up 6% from $29.2 million in Q2 2023, primarily due to a one-time, non-cash charge of $1.7 million.
  • Cash Position: Held cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling $114.5 million as of June 30, 2024.
  • New Treatment Centers: Added 17 new Zephyr® Valve U.S. treatment centers in Q2 2024, reflecting continued commercial momentum.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Pulmonx Corp (LUNG, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing significant revenue growth and a narrower net loss compared to the same period last year. Pulmonx Corp is a commercial-stage medical technology company specializing in minimally invasive treatments for severe emphysema, a form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The company’s product portfolio includes the Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, the Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, and the StratX Lung Analysis Platform.

Performance Overview

Pulmonx Corp reported record worldwide revenue of $20.8 million for Q2 2024, a 21% increase from $17.2 million in Q2 2023. This figure surpassed the analyst estimate of $20.13 million. U.S. revenue grew by 26% year-over-year to $13.9 million, while international revenue increased by 12% to $6.9 million. The company’s gross margin remained steady at 74%, consistent with the same period last year.

1818748663049121792.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the impressive revenue growth, Pulmonx Corp reported a net loss of $15.3 million, or $0.39 per share, which is narrower than the $0.44 per share loss estimated by analysts. This compares favorably to the net loss of $16.2 million, or $0.43 per share, in Q2 2023. The company’s adjusted EBITDA loss also improved, narrowing to $7.6 million from $10.3 million in the same period last year.

“Our record quarterly results reflect the continued traction of our commercial strategy, particularly in the United States where we continue to expand our presence by opening new accounts, preparing to launch new pilot programs to optimize patient workflows, and building local awareness of our Zephyr Valves,” said Steve Williamson, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $20.8 million $17.2 million
Gross Profit $15.3 million $12.7 million
Operating Expenses $30.9 million $29.2 million
Net Loss $15.3 million $16.2 million
Adjusted EBITDA Loss $7.6 million $10.3 million

Income Statement Highlights

Gross profit for Q2 2024 was $15.3 million, up from $12.7 million in Q2 2023. Operating expenses increased by 6% to $30.9 million, primarily due to a one-time, non-cash charge of $1.7 million to impair internally developed software. The company’s cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $114.5 million as of June 30, 2024.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Pulmonx Corp reported total assets of $172.6 million, down from $177.8 million at the end of 2023. The company’s total liabilities increased to $71.4 million from $59.5 million, while stockholders' equity decreased to $101.2 million from $118.3 million.

Analysis and Outlook

Pulmonx Corp’s strong revenue growth and improved EBITDA highlight the effectiveness of its commercial strategy, particularly in the U.S. market. The company’s ability to expand its presence and optimize patient workflows is crucial for sustaining this momentum. However, the increase in operating expenses and the net loss indicate ongoing challenges that need to be addressed.

For the full year 2024, Pulmonx Corp expects revenue to be in the range of $81 million to $84 million, with a gross margin between 74% and 75%. Total operating expenses are projected to fall within the range of $127 million to $129 million, inclusive of approximately $25 million of non-cash stock-based compensation.

For more detailed insights and the complete financial statements, please refer to the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Pulmonx Corp for further details.

