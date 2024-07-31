Qualcomm Q3 Fiscal 2024 Earnings: Revenue Hits $9.4 Billion, GAAP EPS at $1.88

Strong Performance Driven by Automotive Segment Growth

18 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $9.4 billion, slightly surpassing analyst estimates of $9.217 billion, reflecting an 11% year-over-year increase.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.88, slightly below analyst estimates of $1.89, marking an 18% year-over-year growth.
  • Net Income: $2.129 billion, up 18% from $1.803 billion in the same quarter last year.
  • QCT Automotive Revenue: $811 million, demonstrating a significant 87% year-over-year growth.
  • Return of Capital: $2.3 billion returned to stockholders, including $949 million in cash dividends and $1.3 billion through share repurchases.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Qualcomm Inc (QCOM, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, showcasing robust financial results that exceeded analyst expectations. Qualcomm, a leader in wireless technology and semiconductor design, reported significant year-over-year growth in several key metrics.

Company Overview

Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and designs chips for smartphones. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are standards in wireless communications that are the backbone of all 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device makers. The firm is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying nearly every premier handset maker with leading-edge processors. Qualcomm also sells RF-front end modules into smartphones, as well as chips into automotive and Internet of Things markets.

Financial Performance and Challenges

For the third quarter of fiscal 2024, Qualcomm reported revenues of $9.4 billion, an 11% increase from $8.45 billion in the same quarter last year. The company's GAAP earnings per share (EPS) stood at $1.88, while non-GAAP EPS was $2.33, reflecting a 25% year-over-year growth. These figures surpassed the analyst estimates of $1.87 EPS and $9.217 billion in revenue.

Despite the positive results, Qualcomm faces challenges such as dependency on a limited number of customers and the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry. These factors could potentially impact future performance.

Key Financial Achievements

Qualcomm's financial achievements this quarter are noteworthy, particularly in the automotive segment, which saw an 87% year-over-year revenue growth. This growth is crucial as it highlights Qualcomm's successful diversification strategy beyond mobile handsets.

1818748783165599744.png

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q3 Fiscal 2024 Q3 Fiscal 2023 Change
Revenues $9,393 million $8,451 million +11%
Earnings Before Taxes (EBT) $2,279 million $1,757 million +30%
Net Income $2,129 million $1,803 million +18%
GAAP EPS $1.88 $1.60 +18%
Non-GAAP EPS $2.33 $1.87 +25%

Segment Performance

Qualcomm's QCT (Qualcomm CDMA Technologies) segment reported revenues of $8.07 billion, a 12% increase from $7.17 billion in the previous year. The QTL (Qualcomm Technology Licensing) segment also saw a modest 3% growth in revenues, reaching $1.27 billion.

Segment Q3 Fiscal 2024 Revenues Q3 Fiscal 2023 Revenues Change
QCT $8,069 million $7,174 million +12%
QTL $1,273 million $1,230 million +3%

Return of Capital to Stockholders

During the third quarter, Qualcomm returned $2.3 billion to stockholders, including $949 million in cash dividends and $1.3 billion through repurchases of 7 million shares of common stock. This return of capital underscores Qualcomm's commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.

Analysis and Outlook

Qualcomm's strong performance in Q3 fiscal 2024, particularly in the automotive segment, highlights the company's successful execution of its growth and diversification strategy. The launch of the Snapdragon X Series solutions for PCs is expected to further bolster Qualcomm's position in the intelligent computing market.

However, the company must navigate challenges such as dependency on a limited number of customers and the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry. Investors will be keenly watching how Qualcomm addresses these challenges while continuing to drive growth in its core and emerging segments.

For more detailed information, please refer to Qualcomm's 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Qualcomm Inc for further details.

