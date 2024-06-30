Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of -$0.09 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $699 Million Surpasses Expectations

Revenue and Earnings Beat Expectations, Raising Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

17 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $699 million, up by 12% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $690 million.
  • Net Loss: Improved to $16 million, or $0.09 per share, from a loss of $81 million, or $0.45 per share, in the same period last year.
  • Gross Margin: 70%, with a non-GAAP gross margin of 73% excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $110 million, an increase of $43 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16%, up by 500 basis points.
  • Free Cash Flow: $71 million, an increase of $5 million from the previous year.
  • Cash and Equivalents: $947 million at the end of the quarter.
On July 31, 2024, Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a robust financial performance that exceeded analyst estimates. The company, headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, is a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. Exact Sciences' flagship product, Cologuard, is a noninvasive stool-based DNA test for colorectal cancer screening. The company also offers precision oncology tests, including Oncotype DX and OncoExTra.

Financial Performance and Key Metrics

Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS, Financial) reported total revenue of $699 million for Q2 2024, a 12% increase from $622 million in Q2 2023. This figure surpassed the analyst estimate of $690 million. The company's net loss improved significantly to $16 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to a net loss of $81 million, or $0.45 per share, in the same period last year. This performance also exceeded the estimated earnings per share of -$0.32.

Revenue Breakdown and Achievements

Screening revenue, primarily from Cologuard tests, reached $532 million, marking a 15% increase. Precision Oncology revenue, which includes Oncotype DX tests, was $168 million, up 7%. The company screened over 1 million people with Cologuard for the first time in a quarter and tested a record number of cancer patients with Oncotype DX.

Gross margin, including amortization of acquired intangible assets, was 70%, while the non-GAAP gross margin was 73%. Adjusted EBITDA rose to $110 million, a $43 million increase, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16%, up 500 basis points. Operating cash flow was $107 million, and free cash flow was $71 million, reflecting increases of $7 million and $5 million, respectively.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS, Financial) held $947 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. The company's total assets were $6.67 billion, with total liabilities and stockholders' equity also at $6.67 billion. The balance sheet highlights include:

Metric June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023
Cash and Cash Equivalents $530,180 $605,378
Marketable Securities $416,602 $172,266
Accounts Receivable, Net $263,865 $203,623
Total Assets $6,673,295 $6,471,334

Outlook and Guidance

Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS, Financial) maintained its full-year 2024 revenue guidance of $2.81 to $2.85 billion and raised its adjusted EBITDA guidance midpoint by $8 million to a range of $335 to $355 million. The company continues to advance its pipeline, generating evidence for molecular residual disease, multi-cancer screening, and blood-based colorectal cancer screening tests.

"Our second quarter results show the dedication of Exact Sciences' world-class team and the power of our unique platform," said Kevin Conroy, chairman and CEO. "We delivered answers to more patients and healthcare professionals than ever before, achieved record revenue and profitability, and advanced each of our key pipeline programs. Momentum continues to build, fueling our purpose to help eradicate cancer."

Conclusion

Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance in Q2 2024, surpassing analyst estimates and showing significant improvements in key metrics. The company's continued advancements in cancer screening and diagnostic tests, along with its robust financial health, position it well for future growth in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Exact Sciences Corp for further details.

© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.