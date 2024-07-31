Confluent Inc (CFLT) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $235M, GAAP Net Loss Per Share at $(0.28)

Subscription Revenue Growth and Improved Margins Highlight Performance

17 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Revenue: $235 million, up 24% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $229.98 million.
  • Subscription Revenue: $225 million, up 27% year-over-year.
  • GAAP Net Loss Per Share: $(0.28), an improvement from $(0.35) in the same quarter last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $2.7 million, a significant improvement from $(35.2) million in the same quarter last year.
  • Confluent Cloud Revenue: $117 million, up 40% year-over-year.
  • Customers with $100,000 or greater in ARR: 1,306, up 14% year-over-year.
On July 31, 2024, Confluent Inc (CFLT, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024, ended June 30, 2024. Confluent Inc, a pioneer in data streaming infrastructure, reported significant growth in subscription revenue and improved operating margins, surpassing analyst estimates.

Company Overview

Confluent Inc is a new category of data infrastructure designed to connect all the applications, systems, and data layers of a company around a real-time central nervous system. Its products include Confluent Platform, Connectors, ksqlDB, and others. The company generates revenue from the sale of subscriptions and services, with a majority of its revenue derived from the United States. Confluent provides solutions to various sectors, including Financial Services, Insurance, Retail and eCommerce, Automotive, and Government.

Performance and Challenges

Confluent Inc reported total revenue of $235 million for Q2 2024, a 24% increase year-over-year, surpassing the estimated revenue of $229.98 million. Subscription revenue grew by 27% year-over-year to $225 million, while Confluent Cloud revenue saw a 40% year-over-year increase to $117 million. The company also reported having 1,306 customers with $100,000 or greater in annual recurring revenue (ARR), a 14% increase from the previous year.

Despite the positive revenue growth, Confluent Inc continues to face challenges with its operating losses. The GAAP operating loss for Q2 2024 was $108.3 million, though this was an improvement from the $119.4 million loss in Q2 2023. The company’s GAAP net loss per share was $0.28, worse than the estimated loss of $0.25 per share.

Financial Achievements

Confluent Inc achieved notable financial milestones in Q2 2024. The non-GAAP operating income was $1.3 million, a significant improvement from the $17.3 million loss in Q2 2023. The non-GAAP operating margin improved to 0.6% from -9.2% in the previous year. Additionally, the company reported a non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.06, compared to $0.00 in Q2 2023.

Key Financial Metrics

Important metrics from Confluent Inc's financial statements include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Y/Y Change
Subscription Revenue $224.7 million $176.5 million 27%
Total Revenue $235.0 million $189.3 million 24%
GAAP Operating Loss $(108.3) million $(119.4) million $11.1 million
Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $1.3 million $(17.3) million $18.6 million
GAAP Net Loss Per Share $(0.28) $(0.35) $0.07
Non-GAAP Net Income Per Diluted Share $0.06 $0.00 $0.06
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities $8.6 million $(29.1) million $37.7 million
Free Cash Flow $2.7 million $(35.2) million $37.9 million

Analysis

Confluent Inc's Q2 2024 performance highlights its strong subscription revenue growth and improved operating margins. The company's ability to increase its customer base and achieve positive non-GAAP operating income is a testament to its effective execution and strategic focus on driving efficient growth. However, the ongoing GAAP operating losses indicate that the company still faces challenges in achieving profitability.

Confluent Inc's financial outlook for Q3 2024 and FY 2024 remains optimistic, with expected subscription revenue of $233-$234 million for Q3 and $910 million for the full year. The company also aims to achieve a breakeven non-GAAP operating margin and free cash flow margin for 2024, reflecting its commitment to sustainable growth.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Confluent Inc for further details.

