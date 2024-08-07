Jazz Pharmaceuticals Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $2.49 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $1.02 Billion

Strong Performance Driven by Key Growth Drivers

Author's Avatar
16 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.02 billion, up 7% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $1.004 billion.
  • GAAP Net Income: $168.6 million, or $2.49 per diluted share, compared to $104.4 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, in the same period last year.
  • Key Product Sales: Xywav sales increased 13% to $368.5 million, Epidiolex sales grew 22% to $247.1 million, and Rylaze sales rose 6% to $107.8 million year-over-year.
  • Oncology Revenue: Increased 10% year-over-year, driven by Zepzelca sales up 15% to $81.0 million and Rylaze sales up 6% to $107.8 million.
  • Gross Margin: 88.6%, slightly down from 89.7% in the same period last year.
  • 2024 Financial Guidance: Narrowed total revenue guidance to $4.0 to $4.1 billion, with GAAP EPS guidance raised to $6.00 to $8.00.
  • Cash Flow: Generated $598.6 million in cash from operations for the first six months of 2024, reflecting strong business performance.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Jazz Pharmaceuticals, an Ireland-domiciled biopharmaceutical firm, focuses on treatments for sleeping disorders and oncology. The company has a diverse portfolio, including Xyrem and Xywav for narcolepsy, Zepzelca for metastatic small cell lung cancer, Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and Vyxeos for acute myeloid leukemia. In May 2021, Jazz acquired GW Pharmaceuticals, adding Epidiolex for severe epilepsy to its portfolio.

1818749741736030208.png

Financial Performance and Challenges

Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported record revenues of over $1 billion for Q2 2024, driven by strong demand for its key growth drivers: Xywav, Epidiolex, and Rylaze. The company achieved a 15% year-over-year revenue increase from these products, with oncology revenues growing by 10% year-over-year. Despite this growth, the company narrowed its 2024 total revenue guidance to $4.0 to $4.1 billion and lowered its oncology guidance, although it still expects double-digit growth from its key growth drivers.

Key Financial Achievements

Jazz Pharmaceuticals' financial achievements are significant in the biotechnology industry, where consistent revenue growth and product demand are crucial. The company reported GAAP net income of $168.6 million, or $2.49 per diluted share, compared to $104.4 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, for Q2 2023. Non-GAAP adjusted net income was $364.7 million, or $5.30 per diluted share, compared to $325.1 million, or $4.51 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenues $1,023,825 $957,317
GAAP Net Income $168,568 $104,438
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income $364,727 $325,129
GAAP EPS $2.49 $1.52
Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS $5.30 $4.51

Revenue Breakdown

Jazz Pharmaceuticals' revenue growth was driven by its key products:

  • Xywav net product sales grew 13% year-over-year to $368.5 million.
  • Epidiolex net product sales increased by 22% year-over-year to $247.1 million.
  • Rylaze net product sales rose 6% year-over-year to $107.8 million.

Operating Expenses and Cash Flow

Operating expenses saw changes due to increased investment in priority programs and higher costs related to key pipeline programs. The company generated $598.6 million of cash from operations for the six months ended June 30, 2024, reflecting strong business performance and financial discipline. As of June 30, 2024, Jazz Pharmaceuticals had $2.0 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and investments, with a long-term debt principal balance of $5.8 billion.

Updated Financial Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals updated its full-year 2024 financial guidance as follows:

Metric July 31, 2024 May 1, 2024
Total Revenues $4,000 - $4,100 million $4,000 - $4,200 million
Neuroscience Revenues $2,825 - $2,925 million $2,800 - $2,950 million
Oncology Revenues $1,100 - $1,150 million $1,120 - $1,220 million

Conclusion

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ, Financial) demonstrated strong financial performance in Q2 2024, driven by increased demand for its key products. The company's ability to achieve record revenues and maintain growth in a competitive biotechnology industry highlights its strategic execution and market position. Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring Jazz Pharmaceuticals' progress as it continues to advance its pipeline and achieve its financial targets for 2024.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC for further details.

© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.