QuidelOrtho Corp (QDEL) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Beats at $637M, GAAP EPS Loss of ($2.20)

Company's Strategic Initiatives and Financial Performance in Focus

16 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $637 million, exceeded estimates of $613.54 million, primarily due to lower COVID-19 revenue.
  • GAAP EPS: Diluted loss per share of ($2.20), compared to a loss of ($0.80) in the prior year period.
  • Operating Loss: $118 million, compared to an operating loss of $27 million in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $90 million, down from $113 million in the prior year period, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 14% compared to 17% previously.
  • Cost-Savings Initiatives: $100 million in annualized cost-savings initiatives expected to benefit the second half of 2024 and the first half of 2025.
On July 31, 2024, QuidelOrtho Corp (QDEL, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. QuidelOrtho Corp, a global leader in in-vitro diagnostics, develops and markets rapid diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates in immunoassay and molecular testing, clinical chemistry, and transfusion medicine, with a significant presence in North America, EMEA, China, and other regions.

Performance Overview

QuidelOrtho Corp reported total revenue of $637 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $613.54 million. However, the company posted a GAAP diluted loss per share of ($2.20), significantly missing the estimated earnings per share of ($1.13). The revenue decline from $665 million in the prior year period was primarily attributed to lower COVID-19-related revenue.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the revenue beat, QuidelOrtho faced several challenges. The GAAP operating loss for Q2 2024 was ($118) million, compared to an operating loss of ($27) million in the prior year period. This increase was driven by $31 million in integration-related charges and a $57 million asset impairment charge. Adjusted EBITDA was $90 million, down from $113 million in the prior year period, reflecting a decrease in COVID-19 revenue.

"During the second quarter we performed in line with our expectations across all segments and geographies while concurrently undertaking a significant review of our assets, operations, and opportunities for further company-wide savings," said Brian J. Blaser, President and Chief Executive Officer, QuidelOrtho.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $637 million $665 million
GAAP Diluted Loss Per Share ($2.20) ($0.80)
Adjusted EBITDA $90 million $113 million
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 14% 17%

Income Statement Highlights

QuidelOrtho's income statement revealed a net loss of $147.7 million for Q2 2024, compared to a net loss of $53.2 million in Q2 2023. The company's cost of sales, excluding amortization of intangibles, was $361 million, slightly down from $368.6 million in the prior year period. Selling, marketing, and administrative expenses increased to $188.2 million from $179.1 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, QuidelOrtho reported total assets of $6.69 billion, down from $8.56 billion at the end of 2023. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $107 million. The total liabilities were $3.52 billion, with stockholders' equity at $3.17 billion. The company used $98.6 million in operating activities and $55.5 million in investing activities during the first half of 2024.

Strategic Initiatives and Outlook

QuidelOrtho is undertaking $100 million in annualized cost-saving initiatives expected to benefit the second half of 2024 and the first half of 2025. The company is also refocusing its R&D investments on core growth areas to drive future growth and improve margins.

"As we enter the second half of the year, our strategic priorities remain clear: operate our business to provide exceptional customer satisfaction and patient care at the highest levels of quality and compliance; improve our cost structure, focus on the areas of our product portfolio with the highest growth potential and strengthen our position as a leading in-vitro diagnostic company," Blaser concluded.

For more detailed insights and financial data, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from QuidelOrtho Corp for further details.

