FormFactor Inc (FORM) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.25, Revenue of $197.5M, Surpassing Estimates

Strong Revenue Growth and Record DRAM Probe Card Sales

Author's Avatar
15 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $197.5 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $194.99 million and marking a 17.0% increase from the previous quarter and a 26.7% increase year-over-year.
  • GAAP Net Income: $19.4 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to $0.28 per diluted share in the previous quarter and $0.01 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
  • Gross Margin: 44.0%, up from 37.2% in the previous quarter and 38.7% in the same quarter last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $14.2 million, down from $19.7 million in the previous quarter but significantly higher than $2.1 million in the same quarter last year.
  • DRAM Probe Card Revenue: Reached an all-time record, with High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) revenue doubling for the third consecutive quarter.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, FormFactor Inc (FORM, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, showcasing impressive financial results that surpassed analyst expectations. The company, which designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor probe card products, operates in two segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment, which includes sales of probe cards and analytical probes, generates the majority of the company's revenue.

Performance Overview

FormFactor Inc (FORM, Financial) reported quarterly revenues of $197.5 million, a 17.0% increase from $168.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and a 26.7% rise from $155.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. This performance was driven by the strength in the Probe Card segment, particularly in the Foundry & Logic, DRAM, and Flash markets. Notably, DRAM probe card revenue reached an all-time high, with High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) revenue doubling for the third consecutive quarter.

1818750010632859648.png

Financial Achievements

On a GAAP basis, FormFactor Inc (FORM, Financial) reported a net income of $19.4 million, or $0.25 per fully-diluted share, compared to $21.8 million, or $0.28 per fully-diluted share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. This is a significant improvement from the $0.8 million, or $0.01 per fully-diluted share, reported in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The gross margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 44.0%, up from 37.2% in the first quarter of 2024 and 38.7% in the second quarter of 2023.

“FormFactor set an all-time record for DRAM probe-card revenue in the second quarter, driven by sequential doubling of high-bandwidth-memory revenue and steady DDR5 new-design activity,” said Mike Slessor, CEO of FormFactor, Inc.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $197.5 million $168.7 million $155.9 million
Net Income (GAAP) $19.4 million $21.8 million $0.8 million
Gross Margin (GAAP) 44.0% 37.2% 38.7%
Net Income per Share (GAAP) $0.25 $0.28 $0.01

Income Statement Highlights

FormFactor Inc (FORM, Financial) reported a gross profit of $86.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $62.7 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $60.3 million in the second quarter of 2023. Operating expenses for the second quarter were $69.4 million, up from $61.7 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $61.6 million in the second quarter of 2023. The company also recorded a gain on the sale of a business amounting to $310,000.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Net cash provided by operating activities for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $21.9 million, compared to $33.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and $22.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Free cash flow for the second quarter was $14.2 million, down from $19.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 but significantly higher than the $2.1 million reported in the second quarter of 2023.

Outlook

Looking ahead to the third quarter of fiscal 2024, FormFactor Inc (FORM, Financial) expects overall demand to remain steady, with projected revenues of $200 million +/- $5 million. The company anticipates a gross margin of 42% +/- 1.5% on a GAAP basis and 43% +/- 1.5% on a non-GAAP basis. Net income per diluted share is expected to be $0.20 +/- $0.04 on a GAAP basis and $0.31 +/- $0.04 on a non-GAAP basis.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from FormFactor Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.