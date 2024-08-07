Cimpress PLC (CMPR) Q4 FY2024 Earnings: EPS of $4.33 Beats Estimate, Revenue of $832.61M Meets Estimate

Revenue and Earnings Surpass Expectations Amid Strong Financial Performance

Summary
  • Revenue: $832.61 million, up 6% year-over-year, met analyst estimates of $832.55 million.
  • Operating Income: Increased by $12.4 million year-over-year to $66.3 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Rose by $5.4 million year-over-year to $119.4 million, despite a $3.1 million negative impact from currency movements.
  • Operating Cash Flow: Increased by $63.3 million year-over-year to $125.1 million.
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Surged by $82.1 million year-over-year to $116.8 million, including proceeds from the sale of a building in Jamaica.
  • Share Repurchases: Repurchased 0.6 million shares for $56.3 million at an average price of $93.83 per share.
  • Liquidity: Strong liquidity position with $208.3 million in cash and marketable securities, up from $173.4 million last year.
On July 31, 2024, Cimpress PLC (CMPR, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, showcasing robust financial results that surpassed analyst estimates. The company, known for investing in and building customer-focused, entrepreneurial, mass-customization businesses, reported significant growth across various financial metrics.

Company Overview

Cimpress PLC (CMPR, Financial) specializes in mass customization, producing goods and services tailored to individual customer needs with near mass production efficiency. The company operates through several segments, including Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses, with the Vista segment generating the maximum revenue.

Quarterly Performance Highlights

For Q4 FY2024, Cimpress PLC (CMPR, Financial) reported revenue of $832.61 million, a 6% increase compared to Q4 FY2023. This figure exceeded the analyst estimate of $832.55 million. The company's earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at $4.33, significantly higher than the estimated $0.80.

Key financial achievements for Q4 FY2024 include:

  • Revenue growth of 6% on both a reported and organic constant-currency basis.
  • Consolidated operating income increased by $12.4 million year-over-year to $66.3 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA rose by $5.4 million year-over-year to $119.4 million, despite a $3.1 million negative impact from currency movements.
  • Operating cash flow surged by $63.3 million year-over-year to $125.1 million.
  • Adjusted free cash flow increased by $82.1 million year-over-year to $116.8 million.

Annual Performance Highlights

For the full fiscal year 2024, Cimpress PLC (CMPR, Financial) reported revenue of $3.29 billion, a 7% increase from FY2023, aligning with the analyst estimate of $3.29 billion. The annual EPS was $6.43, surpassing the estimated $2.95.

Key financial achievements for FY2024 include:

  • Revenue growth of 7% on a reported basis and 5% on an organic constant-currency basis.
  • Consolidated operating income increased by $190.0 million year-over-year to $247.4 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA rose by $128.9 million year-over-year to $468.7 million, despite an $18.8 million negative impact from currency movements.
  • Operating cash flow increased by $220.4 million year-over-year to $350.7 million.
  • Adjusted free cash flow surged by $237.7 million year-over-year to $261.1 million.

Segment Performance

The Vista segment, Cimpress PLC (CMPR, Financial)'s largest revenue generator, reported an 8% increase in Q4 revenue on both a reported and organic constant-currency basis. The segment's EBITDA grew by $1.3 million to $79.1 million, driven by revenue growth and improved gross margins.

PrintBrothers and The Print Group segments also showed strong performance, with combined revenue growth of 6% year-over-year in Q4. The combined EBITDA for these segments increased by $4.2 million, reflecting improved gross margins and operational efficiencies.

National Pen reported a 2% increase in Q4 revenue, with segment EBITDA improving by $6.0 million due to higher gross margins and operational efficiencies.

Financial Metrics and Balance Sheet

Important financial metrics for Cimpress PLC (CMPR, Financial) include:

Metric Q4 FY2024 Q4 FY2023
Revenue $832.61 million $788.85 million
Operating Income $66.3 million $53.9 million
Adjusted EBITDA $119.4 million $113.9 million
Operating Cash Flow $125.1 million $61.8 million
Adjusted Free Cash Flow $116.8 million $34.7 million

Analysis and Conclusion

Cimpress PLC (CMPR, Financial)'s strong financial performance in Q4 FY2024 and the full fiscal year highlights the company's ability to drive revenue growth, improve gross margins, and enhance operational efficiencies. The significant increase in operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow underscores the company's robust financial health and strategic execution.

Value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members may find Cimpress PLC (CMPR, Financial) an attractive investment opportunity, given its consistent revenue growth, strong cash flow generation, and strategic focus on mass customization. For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Cimpress PLC for further details.

